Nick Daicos, Chris Scott and Marcus Bontempelli ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Pictures: AFL Photos

GIVEN the extraordinary list of talented players at his disposal, Victoria coach Chris Scott shouldn't have too many headaches when he leads the Big V in AAMI AFL Origin next month.

But one selection question will give him some pause for thought - which three of the TEN All-Australian midfielders in his squad will make up his frontline midfield trio?

The Western Australia and Victoria players picked so far for Origin's return (there are still more announcements to come) are a who's who of AFL superstars, with big names all over the ground on both sides.

But the depth of Victoria's midfield is quite extraordinary, with 10 All-Australians plus Geelong star Max Holmes - who was unlucky not to pick up a blazer himself last year - confirmed so far.

While all 11 players are likely to rotate through the midfield at some stage of the game, who would you choose as the three in the first centre bounce, receiving a tap from star ruck Max Gawn?

Do the likes of Nick Daicos and Marcus Bontempelli get first crack, or would you play Daicos at half-back and Bontempelli forward to make room for the likes of Matt Rowell and Caleb Serong on the ball?

Take a look at the contenders below and have your say in our Team Selector widget, or by clicking here. You can also put on your selector's hat and pick your full Victoria 23 here and the Western Australia 23 here.

Editor's note: For the purposes of this exercise, two-time All-Australian half-back Jack Sinclair and three-time All-Australian forward Toby Greene have not been included, even though both are more than capable centre-bounce players.

Noah Anderson

Why he should start in midfield: The Gold Coast captain is fresh off a first All-Australian blazer, finished sixth in the Brownlow Medal and established himself as one of the best inside-outside midfielders in the competition. His combination with teammate Matt Rowell would be tempting.

If not in the midfield, where? Anderson cut his teeth on the wing at the Suns and could certainly return there. He'd work nicely off the back of stoppages or as someone who could run-and-carry if fed the ball by his teammates.

Noah Anderson in action during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Marcus Bontempelli

Why he should start in midfield: 'The Bont' is probably your favourite player's favourite player. The man can do just about anything on a field, and standing 193cm with brute power and great breakaway speed, is close to the complete footballer.

If not in the midfield, where? Bontempelli can be pushed forward as a third tall option. He's good overhead and good at ground level, and although he's best used in the midfield, he can also be a tough match-up inside 50.

Victoria's Marcus Bontempelli ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

Zak Butters

Why he should start in midfield: The man that ranked No.4 in AFL.com.au's 'The 25' to finish last season is one of the most dynamic, well-rounded midfielders in the League. Butters can win his own ball and just as quickly whizz away with a swerve and speed that is almost impossible to contain.

If not in the midfield, where? Look, it's a stretch, but you could probably play him at half-forward. He's as competitive as any player and rarely loses ground ball contests, which can't hurt in the forward half.

Zak Butters in action during the match between Port Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Nick Daicos

Why he should start in midfield: It is hard to believe Daicos has played just four seasons, so devastating has his impact been. Can take the ball from congestion in the blink of an eye with his dancing feet and burst of pace, and when given time is a good user going forward. However you rank players – just like Bontempelli – Daicos has to be in the best three in the League.

If not in the midfield, where? Daicos started his career at the Magpies at half-back, so once you've used him in the centre square, there's a very real option to push him behind the ball. Reads the play well and finds space better than most.

Victoria's Nick Daicos ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

Patrick Dangerfield

Why he should start in midfield: You only have to go back to Geelong's preliminary final win over Hawthorn to remember what a wrecking ball 'Danger' can be as a midfielder. His 31 disposals, 20 of which were contested and included nine clearances and three goals, almost single handedly got the Cats to the Grand Final. Imagine Dangerfield and Patrick Cripps going head-to-head.

If not in the midfield, where? Dangerfield is an incredibly difficult match-up when he plays forward, with his combination of speed off the mark, overhead marking and power at ground level. He kicked 30 goals in 2025 and will probably spend a fair bit of time inside 50 in 2026, so he could easily play in the forward 50 in this stacked Victorian side.

Patrick Dangerfield during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Max Holmes

Why he should start in midfield: Perhaps not the biggest of names in this star-studded group, but when opponents prepare to face Geelong, you can bet his name is right near the top of the whiteboard. Can take the ball from clearance to deep inside 50 in seconds with his speed and long kicking. Also, would his club coach be tempted to go with what he knows at state level?

If not in the midfield, where? Has the perfect athletic profile for a winger (that is, can run fast for long periods) and could also be used at half-back. His run-and-carry will be an asset wherever he's deployed.

Max Holmes runs with the ball during Geelong's clash against Port Adelaide in round 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Hugh McCluggage

Why he should start in midfield: It took until his ninth season, but McCluggage earned a richly deserved selection in last season's All-Australian team. Initially known as the smooth outside ball user, the Brisbane star can now mix it with anyone when it comes to winning a contest. There's almost no player in the competition you'd prefer kicking inside 50.

If not in the midfield, where? When he's not playing in the middle of the ground for the Lions, McCluggage has spent most of his time in recent seasons at half-forward, where he can work up to contests and still be a devastating user in the front half. He was also one of the League's best wingers for four or five seasons before moving to the midfield.

Hugh McCluggage celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Geelong in the 2025 Toyota Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Matt Rowell

Why he should start in midfield: You'd be brave to not pick him there. Fresh off winning the Brownlow Medal, Rowell has established himself as not only a ballistic ball winner, but someone who can jump away from congestion with his power over 10m. If there's a ball thrown between him and anyone else, he's winning it.

If not in the midfield, where? You can rest him forward for a few minutes, and he might win you some contests at ground level inside 50, but Rowell is as pure a midfielder as you'll find.

Matt Rowell in action during the elimination final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Zach Merrett

Why he should start in midfield: If Chris Scott wants a point of difference, the former Essendon skipper is your man. Not as contested as some of his teammates, although still very good in that department, Merrett has a piercing left foot kick that opens up all sorts of scoring avenues for his team.

If not in the midfield, where? Merrett profiles as an ideal half-back with his exquisite kicking. Think of Dayne Zorko and you can see Merrett having a similar impact with his experience, nous and quality ball use.

Zach Merrett in action during Essendon's clash with Carlton in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ed Richards

Why he should start in midfield: Relatively new to the midfield caper, Richards was unbelievable last season and was named an All-Australian for the first time. Much like Merrett, he has a laser left foot as his point of difference and assisted more goals than any player in the competition in 2025.

If not in the midfield, where? Spent his early seasons at the Kennel as a half-back before moving further afield and would look right at home slotting in there again. He could also push up as a wing rotation and be a perfect link in a chain of possessions going forward.

Ed Richards in action during the match between Essendon and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Caleb Serong

Why he should start in midfield: Playing in front of his 'home' fans in Perth, Serong will be hard to overlook at the first centre bounce. He won the most centre clearances of any player last season and has one of the best - if not, the best - sets of hands in the League. An absolute terrier around the contest, Serong easily sits in the conversation as one of the top-tier modern day midfielders.

If not in the midfield, where? Much like Rowell, you could probably stick him anywhere on the field and he'd win you ground level contests. But really, why would you want to move him from his natural habitat?