PATRICK Cripps and Marcus Bontempelli will add Origin captaincy to their glittering football CVs after being named as the skippers of their states for the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game next month.
Cripps, the captain of Carlton, will lead out a team of Western Australian superstars on home turf at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, February 14, while Western Bulldogs skipper Bontempelli is set to head a group of Victorian champions determined to prove the state's footballing supremacy.
AFL ORIGIN All you need to know about the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game
The return of Origin after 27 years will take place in front of a capacity crowd in Perth, with the last available tickets sold earlier this week.
Cripps, who has captained Carlton since 2019, said it was "incredibly special" to lead Western Australia.
"Representing the state means a lot to me, and I can't wait to lead the team out at Optus Stadium in front of our home crowd and hopefully make them proud," he said.
Bontempelli, the Bulldogs skipper since 2020 and a three-time winner of the AFLPA's best captain award, said he was proud to follow in the footsteps of other Victorian greats.
"Pulling on the Big V has always been a huge honour, and to be given the opportunity to captain Victoria is something I'll cherish," Bontempelli said.
"There's a deep history and pride that comes with representing your state, and I'm looking forward to leading some of Victoria's best footballers on February 14."
Cripps's teammates will include Sydney superstar Chad Warner, Western Bulldogs forward Aaron Naughton, West Coast club champion Liam Baker, Melbourne livewire Kozzy Pickett and Fremantle duo Luke Jackson and Shai Bolton.
Bontempelli will be joined in the Big V by Collingwood gun Nick Daicos, Bulldogs spearhead Sam Darcy, Melbourne captain Max Gawn, Giants skipper Toby Greene, Geelong forward Jeremy Cameron and Gold Coast's reigning Brownlow medallst Matt Rowell.
Sydney coach and former West Coast great Dean Cox will coach WA, with two-time Geelong premiership coach Chris Scott to guide Victoria.
The 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game will be played on Saturday, February 14 at 4.40pm AWST (7.40pm AEDT) at Optus Stadium in Perth, and will be broadcast live on the Seven Network, 7plus, Foxtel and Kayo.
2026 AAMI AFL Origin squads
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Aaron Naughton
Patrick Cripps
Shai Bolton
Tom Barrass
Chad Warner
Liam Baker
Charlie Cameron
Darcy Cameron
Jordan Clark
Bradley Hill
Jesse Hogan
Luke Jackson
Kozzy Pickett
Sam Taylor
VICTORIA
Zak Butters
Marcus Bontempelli
Jeremy Cameron
Matt Rowell
Nick Daicos
Noah Anderson
Sam Darcy
Max Gawn
Toby Greene
Max Holmes
Hugh McCluggage
Jack Sinclair
Tom Stewart
Jacob Weitering
* more players still to be announced for both squads