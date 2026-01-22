The captains for the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game have been revealed

Marcus Bontempelli and Patrick Cripps will captain Victoria and WA in the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game. Picture: AFL Photos

PATRICK Cripps and Marcus Bontempelli will add Origin captaincy to their glittering football CVs after being named as the skippers of their states for the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game next month.

Cripps, the captain of Carlton, will lead out a team of Western Australian superstars on home turf at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, February 14, while Western Bulldogs skipper Bontempelli is set to head a group of Victorian champions determined to prove the state's footballing supremacy.

AFL ORIGIN All you need to know about the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game

The return of Origin after 27 years will take place in front of a capacity crowd in Perth, with the last available tickets sold earlier this week.

Cripps, who has captained Carlton since 2019, said it was "incredibly special" to lead Western Australia.

"Representing the state means a lot to me, and I can't wait to lead the team out at Optus Stadium in front of our home crowd and hopefully make them proud," he said.

Learn More 03:29

Bontempelli, the Bulldogs skipper since 2020 and a three-time winner of the AFLPA's best captain award, said he was proud to follow in the footsteps of other Victorian greats.

"Pulling on the Big V has always been a huge honour, and to be given the opportunity to captain Victoria is something I'll cherish," Bontempelli said.

"There's a deep history and pride that comes with representing your state, and I'm looking forward to leading some of Victoria's best footballers on February 14."

Cripps's teammates will include Sydney superstar Chad Warner, Western Bulldogs forward Aaron Naughton, West Coast club champion Liam Baker, Melbourne livewire Kozzy Pickett and Fremantle duo Luke Jackson and Shai Bolton.

Bontempelli will be joined in the Big V by Collingwood gun Nick Daicos, Bulldogs spearhead Sam Darcy, Melbourne captain Max Gawn, Giants skipper Toby Greene, Geelong forward Jeremy Cameron and Gold Coast's reigning Brownlow medallst Matt Rowell.

Sydney coach and former West Coast great Dean Cox will coach WA, with two-time Geelong premiership coach Chris Scott to guide Victoria.

The 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game will be played on Saturday, February 14 at 4.40pm AWST (7.40pm AEDT) at Optus Stadium in Perth, and will be broadcast live on the Seven Network, 7plus, Foxtel and Kayo.

2026 AAMI AFL Origin squads

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Aaron Naughton

Patrick Cripps

Shai Bolton

Tom Barrass

Chad Warner

Liam Baker

Charlie Cameron

Darcy Cameron

Jordan Clark

Bradley Hill

Jesse Hogan

Luke Jackson

Kozzy Pickett

Sam Taylor

VICTORIA

Zak Butters

Marcus Bontempelli

Jeremy Cameron

Matt Rowell

Nick Daicos

Noah Anderson

Sam Darcy

Max Gawn

Toby Greene

Max Holmes

Hugh McCluggage

Jack Sinclair

Tom Stewart

Jacob Weitering

* more players still to be announced for both squads