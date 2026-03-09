The coaches' votes for the Opening Round games are in

Nick Daicos celebrates on the final siren after winning Collingwood's win over St Kilda at the MCG in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THERE were five perfect 10-vote games from five to start 2026, with some big names getting full votes from the coaches in Opening Round.

Sydney's Justin McInerney, Gold Coast recruit Christian Petracca, Greater Western Sydney veteran Jake Stringer, Western Bulldogs midfielder Ed Richards and Collingwood star Nick Daicos all got a perfect 10 votes to share the early lead in the race to be named the AFL Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year for 2026.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

McInerney was voted best on ground in Sydney's win over Carlton, with teammate Errol Gulden getting eight votes.

The Suns swept the votes in their huge win over Geelong, with Petracca (10) and Bailey Humphrey (eight) leading the way, while another former Demon - Clayton Oliver - got seven votes on his Giants debut alongside 10 for Stringer.

Richards was one of eight players to get at least one vote from the Dogs' thrilling win over Brisbane, while Daicos was rewarded for his 41-disposal game against St Kilda with a perfect score from the coaches.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Sydney v Carlton

10 Justin McInerney (SYD)

8 Errol Gulden (SYD)

5 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

3 Tom McCartin (SYD)

3 Sam Walsh (CARL)

1 Chad Warner (SYD)

Gold Coast v Geelong

10 Christian Petracca (GCFC)

8 Bailey Humphrey (GCFC)

4 John Noble (GCFC)

4 Touk Miller (GCFC)

3 Sam Collins (GCFC)

1 Wil Powell (GCFC)

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn

10 Jake Stringer (GWS)

7 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

6 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

5 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

2 Joseph Fonti (GWS)

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs

10 Ed Richards (WB)

6 Charlie Cameron (BL)

4 Lachie Neale (BL)

3 Rory Lobb (WB)

3 Bailey Williams (WB)

2 Harris Andrews (BL)

1 Connor Budarick (WB)

1 Ryan Lester (BL)

St Kilda v Collingwood

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

6 Jack Sinclair (STK)

4 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

4 Josh Daicos (COLL)

2 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

2 Dan Houston (COLL)

2 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)

LEADERBOARD

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

10 Justin McInerney (SYD)

10 Christian Petracca (GCFC)

10 Ed Richards (WB)

10 Jake Stringer (GWS)

8 Errol Gulden (SYD)

8 Bailey Humphrey (GCFC)

7 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

6 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

6 Charlie Cameron (BL)

6 Jack Sinclair (STK)

5 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

5 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

4 Josh Daicos (COLL)

4 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

4 Touk Miller (GCFC)

4 Lachie Neale (BL)

4 John Noble (GCFC)

3 Sam Collins (GCFC)

3 Rory Lobb (WB)

3 Tom McCartin (SYD)

3 Sam Walsh (CARL)

3 Bailey Williams (WB)