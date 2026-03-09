Gold Coast's winning start to 2026 has been capped with recognition of Leo Lombard's exciting performance

Leo Lombard celebrates during the Opening Round match between Gold Coast and Geelong at People First Stadium, March 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LEO LOMBARD has capped a fairytale Opening Round for Gold Coast by being named this season's first Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee.

Lombard built on a flawless pre-season last Friday night, kicking two goals from 15 disposals in the Suns' 56-point rout of Geelong.

Taken with the ninth pick of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft, the Gold Coast Academy graduate played just four games in his first season after dislocating his shoulder in February.

"I was very disappointed in last season," Lombard said.

"To be honest, I didn't play my best footy at all.

"I had a conversation with 'Dimma' (coach Damien Hardwick) in the off-season and he just put a lot of confidence in me and had so much belief in me and what I could do.

"Hearing that and hearing what he had to say really built so much confidence in myself and I'm glad I got to showcase it on Friday night."

Lombard was a standout from the first day of pre-season training, winning the club's first 2km time trial and not missing a session all summer.

With the off-season departures of Sam Flanders (St Kilda), Ben Ainsworth (Carlton), Connor Budarick (Western Bulldogs) and Malcolm Rosas jnr (Sydney), spots in the forward line were up for grabs in 2026.

Leo Lombard after the Opening Round match between Gold Coast and Geelong at People First Stadium, March 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Lombard has already made one his own. Not only was his attacking flair on show against the Cats, but so was his defensive intensity that was part of a hungry forward line that repeatedly forced turnovers from their opponents.

"If you told me a year ago I was playing small forward, I wouldn't have had a clue what I'm doing," he said.

"I've sat in so many meetings with Sam Flanders and Ben Ainsworth … they've taught me a lot as well.

"Sitting there with Touk (Miller), and just getting that role clarity with (forwards coach) Brad Miller, he's really put that belief in me as well."

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)