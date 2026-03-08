The Hawks need a Will Day answer and fast, the Swans have the firepower to contend again plus more lessons from Opening Round

Christian Petracca celebrates Gold Coast's win over Geelong in Opening Round, 2026.

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover the Bulldogs have already started to flip the script of 2025 plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from Opening Round of the 2026 season.

1) Prime Petracca is back

He was one of the biggest names to move last off-season and Christian Petracca could not have started his time at Gold Coast with a bigger bang. The four-time All-Australian and Norm Smith Medal winner was comfortably the best player on the ground in the Suns' runaway win over Geelong, showing a level of power and precision not seen since his horrific King's Birthday injury in 2024. Not only was the trademark bulldozing contested ball-winning on display, but Petracca was more deadly than ever with his disposal. He kicked three goals and had four score assists from his 34 disposals that went at 82 per cent efficiency. If the Suns get anything close to this level from him for the whole season, look out. - Michael Whiting

2) Hawthorn needs a Will Day answer, and fast

The Hawks tried hard to land Zach Merrett during the trade period, already cognisant the midfield needed a quality boost. That was before star man Will Day injured his shoulder and was ruled out for three months. While the raw clearance numbers against Greater Western Sydney were fairly even, Hawthorn was well and truly beaten through the middle of ground, with Jai Newcombe, Conor Nash and Connor Macdonald struggling to wrestle momentum back their way. Given Day's lengthy injury, this isn't a short-term problem, and the Hawks need to find a solution quickly. - Sarah Black

Conor Nash and his Hawthorn teammates react after their loss to Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round, 2026.

3) The Dogs have put the pre-season to good use

In 2025, the Western Bulldogs bashed the bottom eight teams, but won only once against the top eight to miss the finals despite having a ridiculously high percentage of 137. With no losses by greater than four goals, they were the 'nearly' team – good enough to challenge, but not good enough to win. On Saturday night against two-time premier Brisbane, they flipped that script, overturning a 26-point deficit to win by a scintillating contest by five points. Ed Richards was imperious, Rory Lobb important, and then with the game up for grabs Tim English ran himself inside out to take a mark close to goal and seal victory. Could they be finding the extra level of grit to match the best? Only time will tell. - Michael Whiting

4) The Swans have the firepower to contend again

Last year saw Sydney miss out on the top eight in a rare dip in form, with injuries no doubt contributing to the result. A much healthier - and more potent - 2026 squad looks set to re-establish their claim as a finals contender after they piled on a terrifying 75 points in just one quarter against the Blues. Charlie Curnow has provided a clear focal point, relieving pressure on the sometimes inconsistent Joel Amartey, Logan McDonald is now fully fit and working his way back into form, while the pacy midfield brigade of Chad Warner, Justin McInerney and Isaac Heeney know how to find the scoreboard. - Sarah Black