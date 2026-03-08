The Match Review Officer's findings are in from Saturday's games in Opening Round

Harris Andrews during Brisbane's clash with Essendon in round 12, 2025.

PREMIERS Brisbane have copped a massive triple blow, with co-captain Harris Andrews rubbed out until Gather Round and two other key Lions banned for next week's clash against Sydney.

Andrews has been handed a three-match suspension for his strike that concussed Western Bulldogs forward Artie Jones, while star midfielder-forward Zac Bailey and reliable defender Darcy Gardiner have both been banned for one week each.

After spoiling the ball in a marking contest on centre wing at the Gabba on Saturday night, three-time All-Australian Andrews swung his arm back and collected Jones high, ending the young Bulldog's night due to concussion.

The incident has been graded careless conduct, severe impact and high contact by the Match Review Officer, triggering a three-match ban.

Should the suspension stand, Andrews will miss matches against Sydney at the SCG on Saturday night, St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round three and Collingwood on Easter Thursday, with the Lions having the bye in round two.

It means he won't return until round five and the Gather Round game against North Melbourne on April 11.

Fellow premiership star Bailey has copped a one week ban after he elbowed Bulldogs debutant Michael Sellwood in the head during a scuffle on the wing in the third quarter.

The incident has been graded intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, triggering a one-game ban.

Gardiner has copped a week after his late hit on Aaron Naughton in the final minutes of the Bulldogs' thrilling win, which led to a 50m penalty.

The incident has been graded careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, which is a one week ban.

The Lions are yet to announce if they will challenge any of the suspensions at the Tribunal this week.

The absence of Andrews, Bailey and Gardiner for Saturday's game against Sydney is likely to be followed by that of All-Australian midfielder Hugh McCluggage, who suffered a calf injury in the loss to the Bulldogs.