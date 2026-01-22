The Western Bulldogs are set to lock in one of their emerging young stars

Joel Freijah celebrates a goal during the match between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at the SCG in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have already got their 2026 campaign rolling, with the club on the cusp of tying down emerging superstar Joel Freijah to a new long-term deal.

AFL.com.au understands Freijah is close to inking a fresh three-year contract extension, likely taking him through until 2029, with the Dogs making significant progress in talks to lock away the young midfielder on either side of Christmas.

The Bulldogs had made it a point of emphasis to secure Freijah's signature ahead of the 20-year-old entering a contract year this season, after he enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025.

Joel Freijah (left) in action at Western Bulldogs training on November 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Freijah averaged 19 disposals and kicked 18 goals last year, finishing inside the top 10 in the club's best and fairest count having upped his midfield minutes in the absence of injured captain Marcus Bontempelli early in the year.

His spike in form caught the attention of rival clubs, with several understood to have asked the question around Freijah's availability during last year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

However, the former No.45 draft pick had been set on extending his time with the Bulldogs and now looks likely to pen his new deal ahead of the side's 2026 season getting underway with an Opening Round clash against Brisbane on March 7.

Ryley Sanders at Western Bulldogs training on January 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Freijah had loomed as being the Dogs' priority re-signing going into this year, with the club now likely to turn its attention towards the future of uncontracted former No.6 draft pick Ryley Sanders.

Sanders had an interest in being traded to Adelaide last October, while the North Launceston product is also expected to garner the attentions of expansion side Tasmania ahead of its entry into the competition in 2028.

Freijah's impending re-signing will follow that of father-son graduate Rhylee West, who on Wednesday inked a four-year contract extension through to 2030.