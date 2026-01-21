Tasmania to host managers from every player agency as it looks to accelerate its list build ahead of its 2028 entry into the competition

Tasmania Devils CEO Brendon Gale. Pictures: AFL Photos

TASMANIA will host managers from every player agency next month as it ramps up its bid to lure talent to the Devils.

The Devils have made the move to invite the swathe of agents for a two-day pitch of the new club and its surrounds as it embarks on a key year in its history.

After waiting until December to finally have its Macquarie Point stadium ticked off, the Devils are now fully entrenched ahead of their start in the AFL in 2028.

It means agents will be top of the agenda, making the convergence of the management companies in February a key priority for the club.

The rare bringing together of the agents comes after the club had also met with under-16s players and their parents during last year's national championships on the Gold Coast, with that age group set to be the Devils' first draft pool in 2027.

List manager Todd Patterson and recruiting manager Derek Hine will steer the club's acquisitions, with Tasmania recently poaching recruiter Mitch Cashion from Hawthorn.

Mitch Cashion during his time at Hawthorn. Picture: Hawthorn FC

While Tasmania will be making plays for the agents' stars ahead of their inclusion in the competition, the Devils also this year will be able to pre-list a number of under-17 players and have them opt out of the 2027 draft and join the club, like Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast were able to do in their inaugural years.

The Devils had their list build rules confirmed last October.

They include 11 first-round picks over three years (six of which must be traded), a $5 million sign-on bonus fund, mini-draft access, ability to sign up to 12 17-year-olds across two years and up to 18 uncontracted AFL players as 'free agents'.