Dan Curtin will undergo surgery after suffering a knee injury during a pre-season session

Dan Curtin in action during Adelaide's clash with Collingwood in the 2025 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE young gun Dan Curtin will undergo knee surgery later this week, sidelining him until at least round seven.

Curtin was injured in a wrestling drill during pre-season training on Monday, with the Crows confirming the 20-year-old had dislocated his left kneecap.

Scans confirmed there was no bone or ligament damage, however given Curtin's history of issues with his left knee, the club has opted for surgery to stabilise the joint.

While no specific timeframe has been placed on his return, the Crows expect Curtin to return return between rounds seven and nine.

Dan Curtin celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Collingwood in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We are thankful Dan has avoided any bone or ligament damage in the dislocation," Crows high performance boss Ian McKeown said.

"However, Dan has had several partial dislocations previously, dating back to his junior basketball days.

"Given this, it's been determined the best course of action is to undertake a procedure which will provide more support and stability around the patella."

Curtin, who was selected at No.8 in the 2023 AFL Draft, enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, playing 25 games largely on the wing in his second season and finishing second in the AFL Rising Award behind Fremantle's Murphy Reid.

The 197cm utility had been earmarked for a greater midfield role in 2026, with the Crows recently praising Curtin's development over summer.