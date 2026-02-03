Colby McKercher, Jordan Ridley and Connor Rozee. Pictures: AFL Photos

DEFENCE is the best form of attack and what better example of that could you have than the highest averaging defender in the game, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,163,000) who set the Fantasy world alight last year, averaging 110.8.

Another example of someone who is capable of averaging those lofty heights if hard-running Greater Western Sydney defender Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,104,000) who averaged 105.2 which included some uncharacteristically low scores from some role experimentation.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Both are justifiable starting options but it's a couple of lofty price tags given their early bye.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Premium options

Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1,092,000)

The Port Adelaide skipper ticks all boxes and Fantasy coaches are all over it with a 53.6 per cent ownership. He averaged an impressive 104.2 for the year and it appears he will be starting the season across half-back which is further good news considering he averaged 107 in his 12 games back there. The Power are set to play a more attacking game style which should see the points tick over a little easier in what could conceivably be a career-high output. He has a mouth-watering draw to start the year and no early bye… no brainer.

Colby McKercher (DEF, $823,000)

The North Melbourne speedster has been given the green light to rack up and run, two things that Colby loves! What we love as coaches is the number of points this gives him access to and we got a preview in the last 14 games of the season where he averaged 91.9. He is priced at 78.5 and is capable of pushing triple figures.

Colby McKercher in action during North Melbourne's win over Richmond in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Miles Bergman (DEF, $822,000)

Despite defence being the new midfield, 'The Berg' is old school and flourishes in the middle. He is set to take advantage of the Power's easy run to start the year as an inside midfielder which screams of upside given he averaged an impressive 93.9 between rounds nine and 16 while playing predominantly that role, which would make him a bargain given he is priced at an average of 78.4.

Also consider:

If you are willing to pay top dollar for a player with an early bye, it's understandable why 31.1 per cent of the competition have ignored the logic and just locked Nasiah in. He will likely spend an increased amount of time in the midfield compared to what we saw last year but that is nothing to fear given he averaged 118 in games where he attended over 50 per cent of the CBAs.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Mid-priced options

Nic Newman (DEF, $753,000)

The defensive accumulator comes in with a 30 per cent discount after missing last year which prices him at an average of 71.8. That makes him a bargain considering he averaged an eye catching 124.8 in his last five games of 2024. The veteran has an early bye, but at that price he is worth selection if he looks comfortable and has a similar role to when we saw him last during the practice matches.

Jordan Ridley (DEF, $663,000)

When you think about the talented defender, unfortunately injury comes to mind, but from a Fantasy perspective, you think 80s guy. A shake up in the fitness department gives hope that the likes of Ridley can stay on the park this year which would make him a bargain given he is priced at an average of 63.2. In 2024, he averaged an impressive 88.4 which is an example of the potential upside.

Jordan Ridley celebrates during the round 11 match between Richmond and Essendon at the MCG, May 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Keidean Coleman (DEF, $559,000)

The talented Lion has had a horrible run of luck on the injury front; hence he is heavily under-priced compared to his ability. He will be hungry to chase the success of his teammates the last two seasons and is priced at an average of just 53.5. Signs have been promising this pre-season although he hasn't appeared to unleash fully to this point. Track his practice games closely.

Also consider:

Sam Banks (DEF, $831,000) is one to watch after a breakout at the end of the season where he averaged 92.7 after round 16, heavily increasing his kick in duties as the season went on. Role changes are one of the most important areas to track during the pre-season and it appears to have offered us a gift in Lachlan Blakiston (DEF, $399,000). He has been the standout ruck during the Bombers' match sim and although he will likely be up against it on a weekly basis, the fact the athletic big man is around the ball will ensure he outscores his price which is reflective of an average of 38.

Sam Banks in action during round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Cash cows

Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $346,000)

It's looking likely that he has earned a starting spot on the wing. Although it's not the easiest position to be a consistent scorer, when your price suggests an average of 33, that equals a cash cow regardless. Although we didn't see his best footy last year due to injury, in 2024 he showed what he's got, averaging 103 for the Gold Coast Academy in the Talent League.

Josh Lindsay (DEF, $278,000)

A half-back role is on the cards for the youngster and he will be right at home after averaging 75 there in the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships. The Eagles need an elite ball user back there and he certainly provides that.

Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $322,000)

It didn't take long for the No.8 pick to turn heads on the track with his electric speed. He appears to have made himself at home in the backline and is firming for a round one start. Showed as a junior he is a capable scorer, averaging 80.5 in the Talent League.

Sam Grlj poses for a photo after being picked by Richmond at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Also consider:

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $314,000) looks to be right in the mix for a role at half-back where he has proven he can find the footy, averaging 76 in the WAFL. Looks like a great cash cow who may even be in the mix for a spot on the ground.

Roy's current Classic defenders

My current backline opens up by taking full advantage of Rozee's draw and the fact he doesn't have an early bye. His teammate Bergman's role change will ensure a lightning start while McKercher is set for a huge year and the fact he has no early bye is a huge bonus. Newman appears to be a huge bargain provided there are no pre-season issues in his return from injury and there is plenty of depth on the cash cow front in defence and they will all be monitored closely over the remainder of the pre-season.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.