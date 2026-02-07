Jack Ginnivan broke his finger during a five-goal outing on Saturday

Jack Ginnivan in action during a Hawthorn training session at Kennedy Community Centre on January 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is confident Jack Ginnivan will be fit for the club's season-opener against Greater Western Sydney despite fracturing his finger during match simulation on Saturday.

The 23-year-old dominated the session at the Kennedy Community Centre with five goals before leaving the field in pain.

OPENING ROUND

Ginnivan is set to be sidelined for a couple of weeks but the Hawks don't expect him to miss the start of the season.

"Scans have revealed a minor fracture in Jack's finger," club doctor Liam West said.

"While he will miss the next few weeks of pre-season, we expect him to be fully fit for Opening Round."

Learn More 26:20

After being dropped for the Easter Monday clash against Geelong, Ginnivan put together a solid campaign last year, kicking 29 goals.

The Hawks take on the Giants at Engie Stadium in Opening Round on March 7.