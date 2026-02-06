A new-look high-performance team is pushing Dockers players in more ways than one

Brandon Walker and Michael Frederick go toe-to-toe during a Fremantle training session on February 5, 2026. Picture: Fremantle FC

FREMANTLE has put an increased focus on its power around stoppages under new high performance boss Adam Beard, with the club's midfield stars looking to evolve physically after a summer of personal bests in the gym.

The Dockers made significant changes in their high-performance team at the end of 2025, with Beard taking over from Phil Merriman, who is now at West Coast after a five-year stint that saw the Dockers become one of the League's fittest and most physically resilient teams.

The next step Fremantle has identified as its list matures is to match the power attributes of teams like Brisbane and Geelong, according to executive general manager of football Joe Brierty, with Beard utilising his background in international rugby to shape the pre-season program.

"The focus for us this pre-season has been to elevate the power, both in the gym and on the track," Brierty told AFL.com.au.

"The power around stoppage and clearance, and repeat contests in the game, becomes really important and is something that he (Beard) has really looked to prioritise in the way that he's developed the program.

"There's been a lot of great work done to build the endurance and high speed and sprint work that we've done over the last five years.

"With the age demographic of the playing group, now you're looking at the likes of Brisbane and Geelong and the bigger bodies around stoppage, so for our players as they get older in their careers that power component becomes a key aspect.

"It's something that from a philosophical perspective that Adam is really passionate about, and we see that it's the right time for the group to take the next step in that space."

Beard took over as director of performance in October last year, with the Dockers also appointing Nick Lumley as head of strength and conditioning after Jackson Dennis joined Greater Western Sydney as head of high performance.

Adam Beard at Fremantle training on November 24, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

Like Beard, Lumley arrived with a diverse background in world sport, having worked in rugby, rowing and Olympic weightlifting, bringing fresh ideas and expertise to the gym as the Dockers set new benchmarks.

Under the new program, training has included more frequent drills that are building the players' ability to burst off the mark in all directions and aerially.

Asked who had been particularly impressive this summer, Brierty highlighted the physical transformation of Rising Star winner Murphy Reid, who is doing everything required to play more midfield minutes this season.

Big man Luke Jackson has also impressed the football boss as he adjusts to a more prominent onball role, while star midfielder Hayden Young is benefitting from a full pre-season after being restricted by injury to nine games last year.

Former Melbourne defender Judd McVee has also built form in recent weeks after hitting some hurdles before Christmas, with Dockers coaches excited by the composure he is showing with the ball off half-back.

"It was an interrupted start, that's for sure. When he first got over here he had a bit of fatigue and illness unfortunately, and that meant that we had to just pull him back a little bit after his first week and allow him to build into the Christmas period," Brierty said.

Judd McVee after joining Fremantle from Melbourne ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Fremantle FC

"But then the Christmas break and setting that up, he used that three-week period to make sure that when he got back he could transition into the full program.

"He was really diligent in the way that he went about that and worked really closely with 'Beardy' and (backline coach) Jade Rawlings to make sure that he was ready to go come the start of January.

"Since then, we've really seen him flourish. He just makes really good decisions and that flows on to the players around him."

Like all clubs, Fremantle is adjusting elements of its game style in response to rule changes, with faster ball movement off half-back a feature of recent match simulation sessions.

Players have also adjusted to the stricter 'stand' interpretation after some early teething problems when umpires attended match practice, with Brierty expecting an early adjustment period across the League when the season starts.

On the club's final list spot, the football boss said lively half-forward Chris Scerri had been impressive as he trains through the Supplemental Selection Period.

He will get the chance to prove himself through more match simulation training over the weekend and an intraclub hitout next Friday in Bunbury.

"His work ethic and his desire to learn has been really impressive, to be honest," Brierty said, with the SSP window this week extended to March 2.

"He's working really closely with Sam Switkowski. He's sitting there listening to everything that Sam has to say in terms of our roles and structure and even the way that he sees the game.

Chris Scerri at Fremantle training on January 23, 2026. Picture: Fremantle FC

"They're probably similar players in the way that they move from an agility perspective and just the roles that they can play in the team.

"As it stands, we have not been one to make too many quick decisions around SSPs previously … and we've waited until we've had the opportunity to see them in the intraclub hitouts.

"We'll continue to monitor and watch Chris really closely through the next two weeks, but he's obviously made a good impression."