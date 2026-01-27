Our reporters have their say on who makes the cut for your team's best line-up for the 2026 season

Tom De Koning, Sam Draper and Christian Petracca. Pictures: AFL Photos/St Kilda FC

WITH the pre-season in full swing and the AAMI Community Series not too far away, our experts have put their selectors' hats on to pick your club's best team for 2026.

Who's in, who's out, who's unlucky, who's sidelined with injury, and who is up for a red-hot debut?

Did we get it right? Check it out.

Editor's note: This is the best possible 23 for each club this season, so players with short-term injuries have been included. Players with long-term unavailability have not been included.

B: Josh Worrell, Mark Keane, Max Michalanney

HB: Mitch Hinge, Nick Murray, Rory Laird

C: Isaac Cumming, Jordan Dawson, Dan Curtin

HF: Alex Neal-Bullen, Riley Thilthorpe, Callum Ah Chee

F: Ben Keays, Darcy Fogarty, Josh Rachele

Foll: Reilly O'Brien, Izak Rankine, Jake Soligo

I/C: Taylor Walker, James Peatling, Wayne Milera, Luke Pedlar, Luke Nankervis

Emerg: Jordon Butts, Sam Berry, Hugh Bond, Sid Draper

The Crows will have to wait to unleash Dan Curtin after he underwent surgery for a dislocated left kneecap, but the young star will still be crucial in 2026 as either a wingman or in a new onball role once he returns. Max Michalanney has been experimented with as a midfielder but should be part of a strong back six, with Jordon Butts unlucky to be squeezed out here and Brayden Cook and Hugh Bond set to challenge for spots. Luke Nankervis is expected to round out the backline after a strong summer. In the midfield, Jordan Dawson and Izak Rankine pick themselves as the star pairing alongside Jake Soligo, while Josh Rachele will push up often from the forward line. How coach Matthew Nicks manages his three tall forwards will be interesting, with versatile recruit Callum Ah Chee giving him options as a hard-running player who also has an aerial presence wherever he is stationed. Half-back Charlie Edwards, half-forward Zac Taylor and wingman Chayce Jones will challenge for spots, along with versatile forward recruit Finnbar Maley. – Nathan Schmook

Callum Ah Chee at Adelaide training on December 1, 2025. Picture: Adelaide FC

B: Ryan Lester, Jack Payne, Noah Answerth

HB: Dayne Zorko, Harris Andrews, Jaspa Fletcher

C: Jarrod Berry, Lachie Neale, Sam Marshall

HF: Zac Bailey, Logan Morris, Cam Rayner

F: Charlie Cameron, Oscar Allen, Ty Gallop

Foll: Sam Draper, Hugh McCluggage, Josh Dunkley

I/C: Darcy Wilmot, Keidean Coleman, Levi Ashcroft, Will Ashcroft, Kai Lohmann

Emerg: Darcy Gardiner, Bruce Reville, Dan Annable, Darcy Fort

Following the off-season additions of Oscar Allen and Sam Draper, this will be a brutally difficult selection if everyone is fit. Eric Hipwood will miss a decent chunk of the first half of the season as he recovers from knee surgery, paving the way for Ty Gallop to have an extended run in the forward line. Jack Payne's early-season return from a knee injury puts on a backline squeeze, with Ryan Lester ever-so-narrowly getting the nod over his good mate Darcy Gardiner in the 23. Noah Answerth (returning from a ruptured Achilles) slides straight into the vacancy left by the departed Brandon Starcevich, while we've found room for Keidean Coleman after a horrid run with injury over the past two years. His return to the backline might push Jaspa Fletcher or Darcy Wilmot to a wing for stretches, but either way, it's a nice selection problem to have for Chris Fagan and his match committee. - Michael Whiting

Sam Draper poses for a photo during Brisbane's official team photo day on January 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Lachie Cowan, Jacob Weitering, Harry Dean

HB: Ollie Florent, Nick Haynes, Adam Saad

C: Ollie Hollands, Adam Cerra, Jagga Smith

HF: Ben Ainsworth, Harry McKay, Matt Cottrell

F: Zac Williams, Will Hayward, Francis Evans

Foll: Marc Pittonet, Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh

I/C: Lachie Fogarty, Nic Newman, George Hewett, Campbell Chesser, Cooper Lord

Emerg: Mitch McGovern, Blake Acres, Liam Reidy, Ashton Moir

It could be a new-look Carlton, with up to six or seven first-time Blues looking to cement their spots ahead of Opening Round. Father-son gun Harry Dean has impressed across pre-season and has looked to muscle his way into the side's backline, especially with Harry O'Farrell (knee) likely to miss most of the year. Ollie Florent and Will Hayward are certainties if fit, having arrived from Sydney over the off-season. Charlie Curnow's departure and Jesse Motlop's ACL injury will mean spots are available in attack, but Ben Ainsworth has arrived from Gold Coast and a strong finish to 2025 will likely put Francis Evans alongside him at the front of the queue. Ashton Moir and Lachie Fogarty will vie for other roles, while Brodie Kemp (Achilles) could also feature early in the year. Jagga Smith should make his debut in the opening weeks after last season's injury woes, while Campbell Chesser will also be in coach Michael Voss' plans after his trade from West Coast. - Riley Beveridge

Will Hayward and Ollie Florent at Carlton HQ. Picture: Bek Vilardo

B: Brayden Maynard, Billy Frampton, Isaac Quaynor

HB: Scott Pendlebury, Darcy Moore, Harry Perryman

C: Josh Daicos, Nick Daicos, Steele Sidebottom

HF: Beau McCreery, Dan McStay, Pat Lipinski

F: Jamie Elliott, Tim Membrey, Lachie Schultz

Foll: Darcy Cameron, Jordan De Goey, Ned Long

I/C: Dan Houston, Jack Crisp, Jeremy Howe, Jack Buller, Wil Parker

Emerg: Roan Steele, Ed Allan, Lachie Sullivan, Reef McInnes

Brody Mihocek and Mason Cox are gone, creating a different look in attack. Can Dan McStay stay on the park in 2026? Jack Buller has moved from Sydney and is aiming to become a permanent AFL player. Veteran Scott Pendlebury looks set for more time at half-back, where Craig McRae has flexibility with Josh Daicos, Dan Houston, Isaac Quaynor, Brayden Maynard and Harry Perryman. Jordan De Goey has done a full pre-season to date. Bobby Hill has been absent for much of the summer and is hard to plan for in 2026 at this stage. Pat Lipinski has starred across the summer and could be set for more midfield time this winter. Joel Cochran has impressed across the summer, while Charlie West and Harry DeMattia will be part of the young crop fighting for games this year. – Josh Gabelich

Scott Pendlebury looks towards fans after the match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

B: Andrew McGrath, Zach Reid, Ben McKay

HB: Mason Redman, Jordan Ridley, Archie Roberts

C: Xavier Duursma, Sam Durham, Brayden Fiorini

HF: Darcy Parish, Nate Caddy, Kyle Langford

F: Isaac Kako, Peter Wright, Archie Perkins

Foll: Nick Bryan, Zach Merrett, Jye Caldwell

I/C: Jacob Farrow, Matt Guelfi, Elijah Tsatas, Jade Gresham, Dyson Sharp



Emerg: Angus Clarke, Archer May, Jaxon Prior, Harrison Jones



Essendon's back half is probably its most settled area of the ground when its key players are fit and available, with Archie Roberts' inclusion as a half-back or wingman part of the evolution there. Brayden Fiorini's addition as a free agent will see him take on a wing position opposite Xavier Duursma, while Darcy Parish's strong summer has him back in the midfield group alongside Sam Durham, Jye Caldwell and Zach Merrett. Nick Bryan won't be ready for the start of the season as he recovers from his ACL surgery but is the first-choice ruckman, while Archie Perkins is also unlikely to be ready for round one after an off-season dealing with his groin injury. Dyson Sharp and Jacob Farrow look comfortable at training and could feature early, with top pick Sullivan Robey just getting into training after his back injury. Angus Clarke and Archer May will push for places in this team after promising debut campaigns in 2025, while don't be surprised if Jayden Nguyen plays early as a small defensive stopper. Zak Johnson, Lewis Hayes, Nik Cox and Vigo Visentini are others who will be in the mix aiming to cement a best 23 position. - Callum Twomey

Jacob Farrow, Sullivan Robey and Dyson Sharp after being drafted by Essendon at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Luke Ryan, Alex Pearce, Heath Chapman

HB: Jordan Clark, Brennan Cox, Judd McVee

C: Neil Erasmus, Hayden Young, Corey Wagner

HF: Murphy Reid, Luke Jackson, Sam Switkowski

F: Pat Voss, Josh Treacy, Shai Bolton

Foll: Sean Darcy, Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw

I/C: Jye Amiss, Michael Frederick, Karl Worner, Matthew Johnson, Jaeger O'Meara

Emerg: Mason Cox, Cooper Simpson, Josh Draper, Nathan O'Driscoll

The arrival of Mason Cox has seen the Dockers experiment with their big men this pre-season, using Jye Amiss on a wing and Luke Jackson in an onball role at times. How they line up in round one remains to be seen, but the possibilities are exciting. There is competition for wing roles, with Neil Erasmus set to grab one after his excellent finish to 2025. Corey Wagner can play on every line but looked particularly comfortable on a wing last year, with Jeremy Sharp and Nathan O'Driscoll to compete hard there for spots. Judd McVee has the ability to enhance the Dockers' ball movement and is a key inclusion at half-back in a very settled defence, with Karl Worner and Cooper Simpson jockeying for the seventh defender spot in this line-up. Josh Draper and Oscar McDonald are excellent depth in the key tall roles. Bench selections Matthew Johnson and Jaeger O'Meara can play inside or outside roles but could face competition from several half-forwards depending on the Dockers' preferred structure. – Nathan Schmook

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during the R24 match between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on August 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FB: Jack Henry, Sam De Koning, Zach Guthrie

HB: Tom Stewart, Connor O'Sullivan, Lawson Humphries

C: Ollie Dempsey, Tanner Bruhn, Max Holmes

HF: Shaun Mannagh, Shannon Neale, Gryan Miers

FF: Patrick Dangerfield, Jeremy Cameron, Tyson Stengle

Foll: Mark Blicavs, Bailey Smith, Tom Atkins

I/C: Mark O'Connor, James Worpel, Brad Close, Jack Bowes, Rhys Stanley

Emerg: Jake Kolodjashnij, Jack Martin, Oisin Mullin, Jhye Clark

There's only a handful of changes from Geelong's Grand Final side of last year. Ex-Hawk James Worpel adds some power to the midfield, as does the return of Tanner Bruhn, while Tom Stewart returns after missing the decider with concussion. It squeezes out Jack Martin, Oisin Mullin and Jhye Clark, who all sit in the emergency queue. When fully fit, and with a decent stretch of VFL footy under his belt (given his a long layoff with back and foot issues over several years), Toby Conway will come in contention for Rhys Stanley's ruck role, with Mitch Edwards having also shown some nice signs over pre-season. – Sarah Black

James Worpel is unveiled as a Geelong player in October, 2025. Picture: Geelong FC

B: Charlie Ballard, Sam Collins, Wil Powell

HB: John Noble, Mac Andrew, Daniel Rioli

C: Zeke Uwland, Noah Anderson, Lachie Weller

HF: Touk Miller, Ethan Read, Bailey Humphrey

F: Ben Long, Ben King, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Foll: Jarrod Witts, Matt Rowell, Christian Petracca

I/C: Bodhi Uwland, Joel Jeffrey, Will Graham, Jake Rogers, Leo Lombard

Emerg: Dylan Patterson, Alex Davies, Jy Farrar, Jed Walter

There's quite a few new faces to consider from the team that reached a semi-final in 2025. Christian Petracca slots straight into a mid-forward role, while Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will likely battle Jed Walter to be the third tall forward alongside Ben King and Ethan Read (who will also be the back-up ruck). Charlie Ballard is back from a knee reconstruction to solidify the tall defensive stocks, while Joel Jeffrey deserves to stay in the 23 after a terrific 2025. Zeke Uwland looks ready-made for a wing role in his first season and even though we haven't got him in the 23, fellow draftee Dylan Patterson shouldn't be far away. There are some spots at half-forward up for grabs, with Jake Rogers and Leo Lombard the frontrunners, but they'd want to take their chances with both hands as there's some experienced personnel waiting for any slip-ups. - Michael Whiting

Christian Petracca poses for a photo during a Gold Coast media opportunity on October 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

B: Connor Idun, Sam Taylor, Jack Buckley

HB: Lachie Whitfield, Harry Himmelberg, Lachie Ash

C: Stephen Coniglio, Clayton Oliver, Ryan Angwin

HF: Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Toby Bedford

F: Brent Daniels, Aaron Cadman, Jake Stringer

Foll: Kieren Briggs, Tom Green, Finn Callaghan

I/C: Leek Aleer, Harry Rowston, Jake Riccardi, Toby McMullin, Xavier O'Halloran

Emerg: Harvey Thomas, Cody Angove, Nick Madden, Callum Brown

Greater Western Sydney's midfield will be strengthened by the addition of Clayton Oliver from Melbourne and the return to fitness of Stephen Coniglio across pre-season. That will help to cover for the loss of Josh Kelly (hip), leaving coach Adam Kingsley with few gaps to fill in a strong starting side. The Giants' backline is rock-solid and the attack is growing in stature, despite the loss of Darcy Jones to a long-term knee injury. There's a chance Leek Aleer could be pushed out of the side after a trade to St Kilda broke down over the off-season, with Joe Fonti pushing for his spot after an impressive summer. Cody Angove and Harry Oliver are the other surprise packet youngsters to watch leading into Opening Round, while Nick Madden is expected to seriously challenge Kieren Briggs for the leading ruck role throughout the season. - Riley Beveridge

Clayton Oliver and Giants teammate Toby Bedford at Giants training in December 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

B: Blake Hardwick, Tom Barrass, Josh Battle

HB: Karl Amon, James Sicily, Jarman Impey

C: Massimo D'Ambrosio, Jai Newcombe, Josh Weddle

HF: Dylan Moore, Mabior Chol, Jack Ginnivan

F: Nick Watson, Mitch Lewis, Jack Gunston

Foll: Lloyd Meek, Conor Nash, Connor Macdonald

I/C: Jack Scrimshaw, Josh Ward, Cam Mackenzie, Ned Reeves, Harry Morrison

Emerg: Calsher Dear, Sam Butler, Finn Maginness, Henry Hustwaite

Sam Mitchell will have to cope without Will Day for the first half of 2026. Connor Macdonald looks set for more time inside this year after training with the midfielders all summer. Josh Weddle is also set for multiple roles again this year and has trained with the midfielders for a chunk of the summer. With Mitch Lewis and Calsher Dear fully fit, the forward squeeze is real from Opening Round onwards. Changes to the ruck rule and the removal of the sub could allow Hawthorn to play two rucks more often than other teams, with Ned Reeves ready to step in and play alongside Lloyd Meek. – Josh Gabelich

Connor Macdonald celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's preliminary final against Geelong on September 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Christian Salem, Harrison Petty, Daniel Turner

HB: Blake Howes, Jake Lever, Xavier Lindsay

C: Ed Langdon, Jack Viney, Caleb Windsor

HF: Kozzy Pickett, Brody Mihocek, Jake Melksham

F: Kade Chandler, Jacob van Rooyen, Bayley Fritsch

Foll: Max Gawn, Harvey Langford, Trent Rivers

I/C: Tom Sparrow, Jack Steele, Changkuoth Jiath, Jai Culley, Tom McDonald

Emerg: Latrelle Pickett, Koltyn Tholstrup, Steven May, Xavier Taylor

Some big-name departures over the off-season have made for a fresh start at the Demons, with the exits of midfield mainstays Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver opening the door for a new era in the engine room. Defender Trent Rivers and livewire forward Kozzy Pickett are set for increased midfield minutes, while young gun Harvey Langford and recruit Jack Steele are also expected to feature heavily. Jai Culley has been tearing up the track this pre-season, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he earns a spot in the starting 18 come round one, but veteran Jack Viney gets the nod at this stage. With Rivers set to be unleashed into the midfield, a spot starting spot across half-back is up for grabs, with second-year player Xavier Lindsay or recruit Changkuoth Jiath likely contenders. Jake Bowey would be a certain starter, but a Lisfranc injury is expected to sideline him until at least the middle of the season. How the rest of the backline shapes up remains equally intriguing, with an abundance of tall options at Steven King's disposal. The Dees tried to offload Steven May last trade period which suggests he could be down the pecking order at selection, with Jake Lever, Daniel Turner and Harry Petty likely ahead of him. However, Turner and Petty's ability to play forward keeps the door ajar for May if needs arise. Tom McDonald will also be heavily considered. First-round pick Xavier Taylor is unlucky to miss here, but he'll be given ample opportunity in his debut season. - Alison O'Connor

Jack Steele after joining Melbourne from St Kilda ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Melbourne FC

B: Luke McDonald, Griffin Logue, Riley Hardeman

HB: Finn O'Sullivan, Charlie Comben, Colby McKercher

C: Jy Simpkin, Harry Sheezel, Dylan Stephens

HF: Charlie Spargo, Cam Zurhaar, Tom Powell

F: Lachy Dovaston, Nick Larkey, Paul Curtis

Foll: Tristan Xerri, George Wardlaw, Luke Davies-Uniacke

I/C: Caleb Daniel, Luke Parker, Jack Darling, Jacob Konstanty, Cooper Trembath

Emerg: Aidan Corr, Zane Duursma, Wil Dawson, Cooper Harvey

It's a developing North Melbourne side, which should be sparked by the addition of first-round pick Lachy Dovaston into the attack. He'll add a bit of spunk to a forward line that's needed an injection of energy and could form a nice partnership with Paul Curtis. Finn O'Sullivan and Colby McKercher are likely to start across half-back, but could be part of the Kangas' midfield and half-forward rotation at different stages. Aidan Corr has battled a calf injury that could put him behind some others early in the year, but will undoubtedly return to the mix. It's clearly going to be a big 12 months for Zane Duursma, while Wil Dawson is another youngster expected to push for more senior opportunities. Cooper Trembath has impressed across the summer and is likely to feature early on. Jackson Archer (knee) is coach Alastair Clarkson's only long-term injury concern. - Riley Beveridge

Lachy Dovaston after being selected by the Kangaroos during the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

B: Todd Marshall, Aliir Aliir, Lachie Jones

HB: Kane Farrell, Esava Ratugolea, Josh Sinn

C: Jase Burgoyne, Connor Rozee, Ollie Wines

HF: Joe Richards, Jack Lukosius, Corey Durdin

F: Joe Berry, Ollie Lord, Mitch Georgiades

Foll: Jordon Sweet, Zak Butters, Jason Horne-Francis

I/C: Miles Bergman, Willem Drew, Jackson Mead, Darcy Byrne-Jones, Sam Powell-Pepper

Emerg: Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Jacob Wehr, Christian Moraes, Ivan Soldo

A new coach can often bring a few changes and the first of those under Josh Carr will be moving Todd Marshall to a key defensive post following the ruptured Achilles tendon that sidelined him last season. Not only will Carr hope the 27-year-old bolsters the defensive end, but it should give clarity in the front half of the ground, with the tall trio of Jack Lukosius, Mitch Georgiades and Ollie Lord a dangerous and diverse mix. Corey Durdin will hope for instant impact following his move from Carlton, while Joe Berry should continue to grow in his second season. Sam Powell-Pepper has been slightly delayed in his return from a knee reconstruction, but is still expected to play a good chunk of the season. - Michael Whiting

Joe Berry kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Richmond in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FB: Nick Vlastuin, Ben Miller, Josh Gibcus

HB: Sam Banks, Noah Balta, Jayden Short

C: Patrick Retschko, Sam Lalor, Hugo Ralphsmith

HF: Jack Ross, Jonty Faull, Rhyan Mansell

FF: Harry Armstrong, Tom Lynch, Seth Campbell

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Jacob Hopper, Tim Taranto

I/C: Nathan Broad, Dion Prestia, Mykelti Lefau, Kane McAuliffe, Luke Trainor

Emerg: Campbell Gray, Sam Grlj, Maurice Rioli jnr, James Trezise

With no long-term injuries to senior players (touch wood), Richmond's best 23 looks far healthier than last year. Hugo Ralphsmith (hamstring) and Nick Vlastuin (fractured ankle) are the only players of the listed 23 with concerns, and James Trezise and Campbell Gray the next in line if required. New kid on the block, Pat Retschko, is first in line to take the retired Kamdyn McIntosh's spot on the wing. Mykelti Lefau can provide ruck support, while Josh Gibcus finally has a full pre-season under his belt. Top draftees Sam Grlj and Sam Cumming are pushing hard to be in the frame for a round one debut, and have a big month of match simulation and practice matches to come. – Sarah Black

Josh Gibcus during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval, August 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

B: Callum Wilkie, Jack Silvagni, Anthony Caminiti

HB: Jack Sinclair, Liam Stocker, Alix Tauru

C: Mason Wood, Sam Flanders, Bradley Hill

HF: Mattaes Phillipou, Max King, Max Hall

F: Jack Higgins, Mitchito Owens, Liam Ryan

Foll: Tom De Koning, Jack Macrae, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

I/C: Rowan Marshall, Marcus Windhager, Hugo Garcia, Cooper Sharman, Darcy Wilson

Emerg: Liam Henry, Hugh Boxshall, Dougal Howard, Tobie Travaglia

A host of high-profile acquisitions means St Kilda's best 23 will look very different in 2026. Tom De Koning slots right into the No.1 ruck spot, but rule changes open the door for the Saints to play Rowan Marshall alongside the former Blue. Competition for midfield spots has heated up with the addition of Sam Flanders from Gold Coast and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's meteoric rise, pushing promising 19-year-old Hugh Boxshall down the midfield order. Mattaes Phillipou is also under pressure to perform as a result. Anthony Caminiti gets the nod over veteran defender Dougal Howard, with Caminiti also able to swing forward if Max King's knee concerns persist. Liam Henry is also in the frame if he can get his body right after an injury-interrupted two seasons. - Sophie Welsh

Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni after joining St Kilda in 2025. Picture: St Kilda FC

FB: Sam Wicks, Lewis Melican, Jai Serong

HB: Nick Blakey, Tom McCartin, Callum Mills

C: Errol Gulden, Chad Warner, Justin McInerney

HF: James Jordon, Logan McDonald, Tom Papley

FF: Malcolm Rosas jnr, Charlie Curnow, Joel Amartey

Foll: Brodie Grundy, Isaac Heeney, James Rowbottom

I/C: Braeden Campbell, Dane Rampe, Hayden McLean, Angus Sheldrick, Matt Roberts

Emerg: Harry Cunningham, Jake Lloyd, Riley Bice, Jesse Dattoli

Sydney looks absolutely stacked on paper with talent on every line, but there are still plenty of questions heading into 2026. With Charlie Curnow now the No.1 target in attack, the role Logan McDonald plays on his return from injury will be fascinating, and he's trained in defence, up forward and even on the wing at times during his stint away from playing. Can those two plus Joel Amartey and Hayden McLean all fit into the same 23, or is that one tall too many? Recruit Malcolm Rosas jnr and youngster Jesse Dattoli could be battling for one position, effectively in place of Will Hayward in the forward line, while former Hawk Jai Serong and veteran Dane Rampe could be fighting for the same spot as the third tall in defence. There might be room for only one or two of defenders/wingmen like Riley Bice, Matt Roberts, Harry Cunningham and Jake Lloyd, especially with Callum Mills set to start the year at half-back instead of midfield. - Martin Smith

Charlie Curnow at Sydney training on January 19, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

B: Reuben Ginbey, Harry Edwards, Brandon Starcevich

HB: Liam Baker, Tylar Young, Brady Hough

C: Willem Duursma, Elliot Yeo, Hamish Davis

HF: Jack Graham, Jobe Shanahan, Elijah Hewett

F: Cooper Duff-Tytler, Jake Waterman, Jamie Cripps

Foll: Matt Flynn, Harley Reid, Tom McCarthy

I/C: Liam Duggan, Tim Kelly, Archer Reid, Deven Robertson, Bo Allan

Emerg: Matt Owies, Jacob Newton, Ryan Maric, Harry Schoenberg



The Eagles have managed pre-season setbacks in their back six to key players Liam Baker and Brandon Starcevich, but both will play important roles this year in what is the club's strongest line. Tylar Young was targeted specifically to fill a void as a key defender, supporting Harry Edwards, while versatile skipper Liam Duggan rounds out the defensive group. There is competition for spots on the wing, with No.1 draft pick Willem Duursma and track star Hamish Davis holding off Clay Hall and Bo Allan for now. Matt Flynn looks the preferred No.1 ruck and could get support from prized draftee Cooper Duff-Tytler, who has made a big impact in his first pre-season, or Archer Reid. Tom McCarthy and Harley Reid have been the summer standouts and line up in onball roles, with recruit Deven Robertson to rotate through. Jacob Newton will push for inclusion as he continues an excellent pre-season, as will SSP signings Harry Schoenberg and Finlay Macrae given the Eagles' need for midfield depth. – Nathan Schmook

Brandon Starcevich after joining West Coast from Brisbane for the 2026 season. Picture: West Coast Eagles

B: Connor Budarick, James O’Donnell, Lachie Bramble

HB: Bailey Dale, Rory Lobb, Joel Freijah

C: Bailey Williams, Marcus Bontempelli, Sam Davidson

HF: Adam Treloar, Aaron Naughton, Matt Kennedy

F: Rhylee West, Sam Darcy, Cody Weightman

Foll: Tim English, Ed Richards, Tom Liberatore

I/C: Laith Vandermeer, Ryley Sanders, Josh Dolan, Oskar Baker, Buku Khamis

Emerg: Luke Cleary, Jordan Croft, Lachie Jaques, Cooper Hynes

Luke Beveridge didn't have access to Cody Weightman at all in 2025 and will need to wait a few more months, but the livewire looms as a wildcard for the Dogs in 2026. Adam Treloar hasn't missed a session this summer and is fighting for a spot in this 23 after a nightmare year with injuries. Connor Budarick arrived from Gold Coast and looks set to lock down a spot in defence. Second-year trio Josh Dolan, Cooper Hynes and Lachie Jaques are coming and should play a lot more senior football this year. Joel Freijah looks set for more midfield minutes this year after a breakout campaign. – Josh Gabelich