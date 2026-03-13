The teams are in for Sunday's games

Tim Kelly, Jack Lukosius and Jed Walter. Pictures: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has left veteran midfielder Tim Kelly out of its side to face Gold Coast on Sunday night, while Port Adelaide will go into its clash with North Melbourne without key forward Jack Lukosius.

And young Suns forward Jed Walter has failed to win a recall after his one-game suspension in the pre-season for striking.

As flagged on Thursday, the Eagles will hand debuts to first-round draftees Willem Duursma, Cooper Duff-Tytler and Josh Lindsay, while pre-season rookie Milan Murdock will also play his first AFL game.

Gold Coast goes into the clash at People First Stadium unchanged after its 56-point win over Geelong in Opening Round.

Lukosius (groin) had an interrupted pre-season and is among the emergencies for the Power's game against North Melbourne, but Miles Bergman (foot) will play after missing the pre-season matches and Todd Marshall will line up for his first game since the 2024 semi-final.

Small forward Lachy Dovaston will debut for the Kangaroos, squeezing out Robert Hansen jnr, while pre-season rookie signing Tom Blamires will also play less than a month after becoming an AFL-listed player.

St Kilda has made just one change for its clash with Melbourne, replacing ruck Rowan Marshall (concussion) with Isaac Keeler. Demons recruits Brody Mihocek and Changkuoth Jiath will play their first games in red and blue, while Latrelle Pickett will make his AFL debut.

Veterans Tom McDonald and Jake Melksham are among the Dees' emergencies, along with former St Kilda ruck Max Heath.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: T.Pink 32 G.Logue 19 C.Comben 30

HB: F.O'Sullivan 2 C.Daniel 5 T.Blamires 39

C: J.Simpkin 12 T.Powell 24 D.Stephens 15

HF: P.Curtis 25 C.Trembath 47 J.Konstanty 41

F: C.Zurhaar 44 N.Larkey - C 20 L.Dovaston 1

Foll: T.Xerri 38 L.Davies-Uniacke 9 H.Sheezel 3

I/C: Z.Duursma 7 C.McKercher 10 L.McDonald 11 L.Parker 26 J.Darling 27

Emerg: C.Coleman-Jones 21, Z.Banch 45, R.Hansen jnr 46

PORT ADELAIDE

B: L.Jones 34 E.Ratugolea 27 T.Marshall 4

HB: M.Bergman 14 A.Aliir 21 K.Farrell 6

C: J.Burgoyne 7 C.Rozee - C 1 J.Wehr 15

HF: J.Horne-Francis 18 M.Georgiades 19 J.Berry 5

F: D.Byrne-Jones 33 J.Whitlock 17 J.Richards 35

Foll: D.Visentini 38 Z.Butters 9 W.Drew 28

I/C: C.Durdin 44 E.Mackinlay 31 O.Lord 30 L.Evans 22 J.Watkins 37

Emerg: J.Mead 3 J.Lukosius 12 J.Sweet 24

Melbourne v St Kilda at the MCG, 3.15pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

B: H.Petty 35 J.Lever 8 B.Howes 22

HB: C.Jiath 14 D.Turner 10 C.Salem 3

C: J.Culley 13 J.Steele 9 E.Langdon 15

HF: K.Pickett 36 J.van Rooyen 2 L.Pickett 33

F: B.Fritsch 31 B.Mihocek 28 K.Chandler 37

Foll: M.Gawn - C 11 C.Windsor 6 H.Langford 4

I/C: X.Lindsay 5 K.Tholstrup 12 T.Rivers 24 H.Sharp 30 T.Sparrow 32

Emerg: J.Melksham 18 T.McDonald 25 M.Heath 27

ST KILDA

In: I.Keeler

Out: R.Marshall (concussion)

Gold Coast v West Coast at People First Stadium, 5.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: Nil

Out: Nil

WEST COAST

B: R.Ginbey 7 T.Young 20 B.Allan 26

HB: L.Duggan - C 14 B.Hough 19 J.Lindsay 5

C: H.Davis 38 E.Yeo 6 D.Robertson 40

HF: J.Graham 17 J.Shanahan 35 W.Duursma 1

F: A.Reid 22 J.Waterman 2 J.Cripps 15

Foll: M.Flynn 25 H.Reid 9 T.McCarthy 18

I/C: C.Duff-Tytler 21 R.Maric 23 T.Cole 28 J.Newton 46 M.Murdock 47

Emerg: T.Kelly 11 R.Bazzo 33 F.Macrae 45