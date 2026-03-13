Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between the Bombers and Hawks

Andrew McGrath and Jai Newcombe pose for a photo during AFL Captains' Day on February 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will host Hawthorn at the MCG on Friday night, with a crowd of 90,000 expected for the blockbuster clash.

Extra spice was added to the already bubbling rivalry during the off-season following former Bombers skipper Zach Merrett's failed trade bid to the Hawks.

Essendon is still feeling the lingering effects of a 2025 campaign ruined by injury, with several first-choice players and even highly touted draftees sidelined for at least the start of this season.

The Bombers have the benefit of their injury crisis lowering expectations but will need little extra motivation when coming up against an arch-rival that pulled out all the stops to lure their captain away last year.

Essendon v Hawthorn at the MCG, 7.40pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn entered the season with doubts over how a midfield hit hard by injury, combined with the departure of one of last year's regulars in James Worpel, could carry it further forward this season.

The Hawks' attempt to bolster their onball brigade with the Bombers skipper during last year's trade period fell short, but the more pressing concern will be failing to match the undermanned Giants midfield last week in Opening Round.

The Bombers have decided against risking young gun Isaac Kako (hamstring) but will unveil three of their draftees in Dyson Sharp, Max Kondogiannis and Hussien El Achkar.

The Hawks have made two changes after last week's loss, regaining Cam Mackenzie and opting for two rucks with Ned Reeves to join Lloyd Meek, while Harry Morrison and Finn Maginness have made way.