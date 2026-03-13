The Match Review Officer's findings are in from Thursday night's round one game between Carlton and Richmond

Jonty Faull and Jacob Weitering clash during the match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND youngster Jonty Faull has been handed a one-match suspension for his off-the-ball hit on Carlton's Jacob Weitering.

Faull struck Weitering in the ribs behind play during the second quarter of the Tigers' loss to the Blues on Thursday night.

The Blues defender immediately fell to the ground and left the field to be assessed by medical staff.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional, medium impact and body contact, leading to the one-game ban.

Faull is the second victim of a new Match Review change for 2026, where strikes are more likely to be graded medium impact - and result in a one-week ban - than in previous years.

West Coast recruit Harry Schoenberg was the first to be suspended under the changes for an incident in the AAMI Community Series.

Speaking to AFL.com.au last month, MRO Michael Christian confirmed gut punches that would have previously been a fine would likely result in a suspension this season.

"It will be graded, usually, as medium, at a minimum. Usually means more than 50 per cent. That's a significant change ... that will result in a week suspension," he said.

"A strike is defined as a blow delivered with force; there's nothing about a clenched fist in there. As long as the blow is delivered with force, it doesn't matter if it's a clenched fist or a palm of the hand."

The one-game ban means Faull will miss the Tigers' round two clash with Gold Coast.