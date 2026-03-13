Josh Sinn is seen during Port Adelaide's clash against Geelong in round 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide defender Josh Sinn is set to miss most of the season after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction.

Sinn is expected to be sidelined for at least five to six months in a blow to the 23-year-old's chances of playing in 2026.

The defender consulted a surgeon after ongoing discomfort and instability following a series of incidents in pre-season.

Sinn enjoyed the best season of his career in 2025, playing 20 AFL games.

The No.12 pick in the 2021 draft, Sinn was limited to just 10 matches in his first three seasons.