BLINK and you'll miss Hawthorn slicing and dicing into attack.

With speed on the menu and Essendon ripe for the taking, a somewhat hopeful start turned into a 21.19 (145) to 13.5 (83) Friday the 13th nightmare on the MCG.

Zach Merrett might have been ruing his unfulfilled trade request across to the Hawks over the off-season, and with a somewhat mixed response from the stands, he stuck his head down and got to work for the sash, finishing with 32 disposals, 602 metres gained and a goal.

Any error from Essendon was punished with Hawthorn's fast footy on the rebound. With a preference to use the ball by foot, changing lanes to keep Essendon's defence unsettled, an array of attacking options were available, resulting in 11 individual goalkickers for the match.

It was built on the hard work of players through the middle of the ground, comfortable with holding ground when needed, and trusting the backline to form a wall.

Connor Macdonald (24 disposals, two goals), largely playing at half-forward, got in on the action, Dylan Moore (24 disposals, one goal) was an elite link inside 50 particularly early in the piece, and wingers Josh Weddle and Massimo D'Ambrosio slid forward with ease.

Impressive was the side's ability to change gears as the game required. Fast, slick footy in moments, but just as efficient at slipping into a calm, controlling style reliant on uncontested marks and neat kicks in an effort to draw out opportunities.

Ben McKay moved well in Essendon's defensive arc, intercepting nicely, but at times got caught out by allowing his direct opponents the front space and plenty of leg rope.

It wasn't squarely on McKay's shoulders, however, that the Hawks won the marks inside 50 count 23-7. The capacity of Hawthorn's midfielders to press forward left their opponents in the dust, regularly creating an outnumber.

Despite Hawthorn's midfield seeming to be the concerning line this year, once it settled it proved to be a point of strength against the Bombers' vaunted ball winners.

It was arguably Josh Ward's best game, helping to answer that midfield question with 26 disposals and five clearances.

Essendon looked at its best when it was able to press high and create space close to goal. It was particularly effective given the lapses in organisation of which Hawthorn's defence was guilty of last week. Such a style, however, relied on the Bombers matching Hawthorn at the contest. Once that fight was won by the brown and gold, it was a steep hill to roll downward.

Tom Barrass, James Sicily and Jarman Impey all showed off their intercepting flair, eventually finding comfort squeezing up to be part of the attack, rather than simply act as stoppers.

By winning the footy at the source, and utilising its height in attack, Hawthorn found its front-half groove, forcing contests at every attempted Essendon exit, and playing in front of the opposition defenders, to lead up at the footy with ease.

With a shift away from the wing and into an attacking role, Xavier Duursma (12 disposals, two goals) was a bright spark for Essendon early, including a neat goal and a nice contested mark, while youngster Dyson Sharp gave Bombers fans a sense of hope ahead of the ball, with two goals and an invigorating energy.

A last-quarter flurry of Essendon's goals once the air was out of the balloon flattered the home side, but gave the fans who toughed it out to the final siren something to cheer for.

Mabior flies

After some failed attempts at Mark of the Year honours in last week's Opening Round, Mabior Chol submitted his nomination for the award with a stunning pack mark in the second term. As the Hawks sent the ball long and high to the hot spot at the top of the goalsquare, Chol flew high among a crush of bodies to not only get first hands on the footy but – crucially – to also pull it down. Following the leap with an accurate shot on goal, it was an important momentum-shifter for the Hawks.

Merrett, oh my

The story of the trade period, the reception for former Bombers captain Zach Merrett had everyone on their toes. After a failed trade request to the Hawks last year, the reigning Essendon best and fairest winner was in the gun. With his first possession, it was a mixed, albeit loud, vocalisation, with the response relaxing as the game wore on. What wasn't mixed, however, was the cheer in the second term as Merrett gathered the footy at the top of the 50m arc and pumped through a big goal to maintain his side's momentum. It was nothing but love for Merrett.

All Gunstons blazing

Rewind 12 months, and Jack Gunston couldn't break into Hawthorn's side to face Essendon. While the Hawks won that fixture, as small forwards Nick Watson and Dylan Moore did the damage, this time around, it was Gunston's continuation of his All-Australian form that did the early damage. With a beautiful set shot in the opening minute to start the game, Gunston set the tone for Hawthorn's attack. Unfortunately for his direct opponent Zach Reid, it was a horror start to the season, with Gunston making light work of the match-up, until a change was forced, and Mason Redman was handed the task for the remainder of the game. Two matches into his 17th season, Gunston stunningly has nine goals to his name.

ESSENDON 4.3 6.3 9.5 13.5 (83)

HAWTHORN 5.4 12.11 18.14 21.19 (145)

GOALS

Essendon: Durham 2, Sharp 2, Duursma 2, Merrett, Fiorini, Caddy, El Achkar, Perkins, Wright, Caldwell

Hawthorn: Gunston 5, Watson 4, Macdonald 2, Reeves 2, Weddle 2, Chol, D'Ambrosio, Moore, Nash, Ginnivan, Newcombe

BEST

Essendon: Merrett, Prior, McGrath, Duursma

Hawthorn: Gunston, Macdonald, Watson, Newcombe, Ward, Reeves

INJURIES

Essendon: Nil

Hawthorn: Nil

Crowd: 71,384 at the MCG