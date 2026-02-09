Scans have confirmed the severity of George Wardlaw's hamstring injury

George Wardlaw poses for a photo during North Melbourne's official team photo day on February 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne midfielder George Wardlaw is set to be available for round one after scans confirmed a low-grade hamstring strain.

It's welcome news for the 21-year-old, who hurt his hamstring during the Roos' match simulation on Friday.

Wardlaw, the No.4 pick in the 2022 draft, has battled hamstring injuries to begin his AFL career, but is set to be back in full training in the next 1-2 weeks.

North said the midfielder "is expected to be in the frame for selection in round one", with the Roos hosting Port Adelaide on March 15.

Wardlaw has been limited to just 39 AFL games, mostly due to hamstring injuries and concussions.

Veteran defender Luke McDonald has suffered a sprained wrist and will wear a splint for the next four weeks.

The 31-year-old is also expected to be available for round one.