Roo George Wardlaw will have scans after hurting his hamstring

George Wardlaw in action during North Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LUCKLESS North Melbourne midfielder George Wardlaw will undergo scans after hurting his hamstring at training on Friday.

Wardlaw left the track with a hamstring injury during the first half of a match simulation session.

It continues a tough run for the 21-year-old midfielder.

The No.4 pick in the 2022 draft, Wardlaw has been limited to just 39 AFL games, mostly due to hamstring injuries and concussions.

Learn More 21:47

The tough inside midfielder played 13 times last year, including the final four games of the season.

Charlie Spargo, Brayden George, Blake Thredgold, Jackson Archer, Luke Urquhart and Aidan Corr missed North's match sim on Friday.