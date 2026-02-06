Mark Keane has been sent for scans after suffering a leg injury at training

Mark Keane is tackled by Jake Melksham during the match between Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE defender Mark Keane has been sent for scans after suffering a worrying leg injury at training.

Keane was stretchered from the ground after sustaining the injury in a marking contest during a match sim hitout on Friday.

The 25-year-old was running back with the flight but collided with recruit Finnbar Maley as he took the mark.

Vision from the session showed Keane immediately clutch at his lower right leg before removing his sock and boot and being helped onto a medicart.

BREAKING: There is another huge injury blow for the Crows with defender Mark Keane stretchered off the training track with an ankle injury. @7AFL pic.twitter.com/eXFOYoTryL — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) February 6, 2026

Keane, who played every game last season and made the All Australian squad but missed selection in the final team, was taken for scans with the Crows expecting results later Friday.

Any serious injury to the versatile defender would be another blow to the Crows, who have already lost young gun Dan Curtin for a lengthy period after a training mishap.

Curtin dislocated a knee during a wrestling drill in late January.

The 20-year-old underwent surgery and will be sidelined until at least round seven.

Daniel Curtin during the semi-final between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide, who was last year's minor premier but fell from the finals in straight sets, opens its premiership season on March 14 against Collingwood at the MCG.

The Crows will play cross-town rival Port Adelaide in a match sim on February 20, then will face Fremantle in the AAMI Community Series on February 28. - with AAP