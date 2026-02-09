The Traders chat through the AFL Fantasy rucks to pick in Classic and Draft

Tristan Xerri in action during North Melbourne's clash with Melbourne in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RULE changes have stirred up the AFL Fantasy community and most are unsure what impact they will have on scoring for the rucks.

With last disposal out bounds, five on the bench, umpires not waiting for rucks and competing rucks unable to cross the centre line before engaging at centre ball-ups, it's pointing to a game with fewer stoppages.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Rather than asking who benefits, it is about who may struggle under the new rules.

Champion Data's Fantasy Freako joins The Traders for a chat through what the numbers say for the big men. Tim English and Luke Jackson appear to be the least affected but could Tristan Xerri, who loves a tackle and a secondary stoppage, see his numbers decline?

Calvin, Roy and Warnie run through the options for Classic and draft the top 15 rucks as coaches consider their rankings.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 - First take on the new ruck rules.

4:30 - Fantasy Freako on the rucks.

18:00 - Roy's Rollin' 22.

22:40 - Classic ruck options.

31:15 - R3 strategy.

36:40 - Drafting the top 15 rucks.

45:10 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy Facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.