Jesse Motlop in action during round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

JESSE Motlop's 2026 season has been ruined after the Carlton forward ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament at training on Monday.

The 22-year-old, who signed a two-year contract extension in September, is facing a significant period on the sidelines after subsequent scans confirmed the injury.

The Blues have not put a timeframe on Motlop's recovery, but have confirmed he will undergo surgery before commencing the lengthy process to rehabilitate the injury, all but ruling him out of the 2026 season, which commences on March 5.

Jesse Motlop is seen during Carlton training on January 10, 2026. Picture: Carlton FC

"Jesse has put in plenty of hard work in the pre-season, so we are really feeling for him at this time," Carlton's football boss Chris Davies said.

"While there is understandable disappointment right now, Jesse is the ultimate professional, who possesses great resilience, which will help as he moves through the recovery process.

"The club and medical staff will continue to support Jesse during his rehabilitation."