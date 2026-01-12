BIG-NAME St Kilda recruit Tom De Koning still has "a few milestones to get through" before he's declared fit to play Collingwood in Opening Round.
De Koning's first pre-season at the Saints has been interrupted by a calf issue and while he's back training, the former Carlton ruck is still building his fitness ahead of the start of the season.
The Saints will play the Magpies in an MCG blockbuster on March 8 and the club's new football boss, Lenny Hayes, has stopped short of declaring De Koning will be fit to play.
"He's progressing really well. We're really excited to get Tom into the organisation (and) he's fitting in really well with the boys," Hayes said on Monday.
"He's back on field now, progressing really nicely, so he'll be ready to attack the next couple of months before the season starts.
"Opening Round is a fair way ahead from now but we're really confident where he's at.
"He was really diligent with his rehab, he works really hard. So there's a few milestones to get through before (Opening Round), but we're confident he will be thereabouts."
Hayes said the club is supporting another off-season recruit, Jack Silvagni, after his brother Tom was convicted of rape and jailed late last year.
Jack joined father Stephen, the club's list manager, at Moorabbin last October, before Tom was convicted and sentenced in December.
Hayes added Jack is set to return to full training soon after managing a groin issue over the pre-season.
"We support all our people and it's obviously been a really challenging time for their family," Hayes said.
"But we fully support Jack and even Stephen. They're fully committed to their roles this year as we are to them.
"(Jack) is going well, he's on track today and should be back in full training by the end of the month, which is really exciting for us.
"He's obviously a quality player and the leadership we think he's going to bring to our backline is going to be pivotal."
Key forward Max King is also set to resume full training in the coming weeks after undergoing another round of knee surgery last month.
King has not played at AFL level since round 16, 2024 and missed the entirety of last season due to a right knee issue.
"He obviously had a little bit of a setback but he's not too far away," Hayes said.
"He's back running again already and, again, he's a little bit like Jack (Silvagni). We should be able to see him by the end of the month in full training. If not, early next month."