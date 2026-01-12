St Kilda provides a fitness update on some key players ahead of the start of the season

Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni after joining St Kilda in 2025. Picture: St Kilda FC

BIG-NAME St Kilda recruit Tom De Koning still has "a few milestones to get through" before he's declared fit to play Collingwood in Opening Round.

De Koning's first pre-season at the Saints has been interrupted by a calf issue and while he's back training, the former Carlton ruck is still building his fitness ahead of the start of the season.

The Saints will play the Magpies in an MCG blockbuster on March 8 and the club's new football boss, Lenny Hayes, has stopped short of declaring De Koning will be fit to play.

"He's progressing really well. We're really excited to get Tom into the organisation (and) he's fitting in really well with the boys," Hayes said on Monday.

Tom De Koning during pre-season training in December, 2025. Picture: St Kilda FC

"He's back on field now, progressing really nicely, so he'll be ready to attack the next couple of months before the season starts.

"Opening Round is a fair way ahead from now but we're really confident where he's at.

"He was really diligent with his rehab, he works really hard. So there's a few milestones to get through before (Opening Round), but we're confident he will be thereabouts."

Hayes said the club is supporting another off-season recruit, Jack Silvagni, after his brother Tom was convicted of rape and jailed late last year.

Jack joined father Stephen, the club's list manager, at Moorabbin last October, before Tom was convicted and sentenced in December.

Jack Silvagni poses for a photo in his new St Kilda colours on October 3, 2025. Picture: St Kilda FC

Hayes added Jack is set to return to full training soon after managing a groin issue over the pre-season.

"We support all our people and it's obviously been a really challenging time for their family," Hayes said.

"But we fully support Jack and even Stephen. They're fully committed to their roles this year as we are to them.

"(Jack) is going well, he's on track today and should be back in full training by the end of the month, which is really exciting for us.

"He's obviously a quality player and the leadership we think he's going to bring to our backline is going to be pivotal."

Lenny Hayes at a St Kilda training session during the 2025 season. Picture: AFL Photos

Key forward Max King is also set to resume full training in the coming weeks after undergoing another round of knee surgery last month.

King has not played at AFL level since round 16, 2024 and missed the entirety of last season due to a right knee issue.

"He obviously had a little bit of a setback but he's not too far away," Hayes said.

"He's back running again already and, again, he's a little bit like Jack (Silvagni). We should be able to see him by the end of the month in full training. If not, early next month."