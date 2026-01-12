Jackson Archer leaves the field during North Melbourne's game against Essendon in R8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has suffered a blow to start its 2026 campaign, with youngster Jackson Archer to miss the season after suffering a knee injury on Saturday.

Archer, the son of club great Glenn, tore his ACL in training and follow-up scans over the weekend have shown he will require a knee reconstruction that will rule him out for the entire 2026 season.

It comes only days after the club returned to training last Thursday and continues a horror injury run for the 23-year-old, who played just three games last season after hamstring and ankle injuries ruined his campaign as well as a controversial suspension early in the year.

Archer, who made his debut in 2022, has played 26 games for the Roos in the past four seasons.

Jackson Archer during North Melbourne's game against Port Adelaide in R7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne confirmed the setback on Monday.

"The club will continue to support Archer as he meets with the medical team this week to work through his rehab program," it said in a statement.

North will have until February 20 to work through its options to replace Archer in the pre-season supplemental selection period window, with the promising defender able to be moved to the inactive list to open a spot.