Stewart Edge celebrates Footscray's VFL premiership in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING VFL premiership coach Stewart Edge is joining the recruiting department at the Sydney.

Edge led Footscray all the way in 2025, earning VFL coach of the year honours for the second time in his five seasons coaching the Western Bulldogs' reserves program.

But after 10 years in development roles at the Mission Whitten Oval, where he was involved in three VFL premierships – plus the 2016 flag – Edge departed the Bulldogs at the end of October, with former Sydney defender Alex Johnson taking the reins of the VFL side.

Edge attracted interest from other AFL clubs for development roles and VFL positions, but will now join the Swans as a recruiting officer after going through the process before Christmas.

Stewart Edge and Daniel Orgill celebrate Footscray's VFL premiership in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney had been in the market to replace veteran recruiting guru Kinnear Beatson in 2025, with the former list boss now transitioning into the academy and father-son program on a part-time basis.

Edge will be based out of the Swans' South Melbourne office and work under head of list strategy Chris Keane and national recruiting manager John Giramondo, with Ross Monaghan covering off South Australia and Western Australia for Sydney.

Sydney General Manager of Football Leon Cameron crossed paths with Edge in the early days of Greater Western Sydney after he joined the expansion side following a stint coaching the Sandringham Dragons in the Talent League.

The football department in Sydney looks different in 2026 after the Swans beat the Giants and West Coast to secure the services of Melbourne premiership coach Simon Goodwin as the club's new director of coaching and performance.

Simon Goodwin and Dean Cox at Sydney's community camp in Newcastle in November 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Richmond great Wayne Campbell has also joined Sydney as head of academy after returning to New South Wales following a stint as Gold Coast's head of football, while Jeremy Laidler has also returned to the club as an assistant coach under Dean Cox.

Fremantle legend Matthew Pavlich started as CEO in October after being appointed as Tom Harley's replacement at the start of August.

Sydney reported back for pre-season training last Thursday and will ramp up its preparations for Opening Round when they play the Western Bulldogs in a match simulation on February 19, before facing Greater Western Sydney in the AAMI Community Series on February 26.