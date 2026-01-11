Shai Bolton speaks about his WA roots and what Origin means to him

Shai Bolton after being confirmed as a Western Australia player for 2026 AAMI Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

THE DRIVE from Perth's southern coastal suburbs to Mandurah isn't always a quick one on weekends, but it's one that Shai Bolton will make frequently during football season to give back to his junior club and support his family.

A product of North Mandurah Junior Football Club, Bolton has relished the opportunity to attend his 11-year-old nephew's games and re-connect with the Magpies' community since returning to Western Australia at the end of 2024.

As he prepares to represent WA in 2026 AAMI AFL Origin on February 14, the star Fremantle forward says he hasn't forgotten where he comes from or his old junior club that remains so special to him.

"I love that club, and to this day, I still go down there because my family is in Mandurah and my nephew plays for North Mandurah now, so it's kind of been handed down," Bolton told AFL.com.au.

"Every time my nephew plays, I go and watch him and talk to the kids and stuff, so it's nice going back down there and giving back because it's a club that took me in.

"I never really forget where I come from and I come from Mandurah. Hopefully my son will play there, but I'm in Coogee at the moment so it'll probably be a bit hard for him."

Shai Bolton during the 2025 AAMI AFL Community Series match between Fremantle and Melbourne in Mandurah. Picture: AFL Photos

Bolton was born in Katanning, south-east of Perth, and played his first two seasons of junior football with Forrestdale before moving to Mandurah when his father Darren – who played two games for the Dockers in 1999 – joined WAFL club Peel Thunder.

The 27-year-old said playing Origin is a chance to represent his family and the club he came from, as well as his Indigenous heritage.

"All my family lived in Katanning for about five years and then we came down to Mandurah, but I've still got family in Katanning," he said.

"Whenever I get the chance to go back there when I have a break, it's good to get down there.

"I feel like I'll be representing my family in Origin and our strong Indigenous culture as well."

Shai Bolton playing for Western Australia during the 2026 U18 national championships. Picture: AFL Photos

Bolton shapes as a crucial player for WA with his ability to move into the midfield, giving the Black Swans dynamic speed as they attempt to counter a stacked Victorian on-ball brigade.

The dual premiership player is excited by the chance to reunite with former Richmond teammate Liam Baker as well as the opportunity to develop his own game while working with new players and coaches, led by Sydney coach Dean Cox, who will lead the WA side.

"We want to go out all guns blazing, so I'm super excited to play," Bolton said.

"It'll also be good to be coached by a different coach because you can learn things along the way as well.

"It's going to be bragging rights, and they'll want to win. But so do we, so it should be good competition."