Max King won't return to full training until the end of January

Max King during St Kilda's official team photo day at RSEA Park on January 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MAX KING'S horror injury run has continued, with the St Kilda forward undergoing another round of knee surgery.

King has not played at AFL level since round 16, 2024 and missed the entirety of last season due to a right knee issue.

The Saints confirmed on Wednesday that King has undergone another "minor procedure" on his knee, although he is expected to be back in full training in January.

King underwent surgery in mid-2025 to repair damage to the medial aspect of his right knee, which had been an issue since February.

The Saints re-signed King to a six-year deal in 2024, taking him to 2032.

Elsewhere, Mason Wood has also been sidelined after sustaining a calf injury this week, while Alex Dodson has suffered a minor hamstring strain.

Mason Wood during a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park on August 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Recruit Tom De Koning (calf) is expected to resume full training after the Christmas break after a delayed start to his time at Moorabbin, while fellow new addition Jack Silvagni is dealing with a groin injury, but the Saints insist he is making "positive progress" in his recovery.

Dan Butler, Ryan Byrnes, Mitch Owens, Dougal Howard and Paddy Dow are all back to full training after their 2025 seasons were cut short due to injury.