Matthew Nicks will remain coach of Adelaide until at least the end of 2027

Matthew Nicks talks to his players during the R23 match between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has handed coach Matthew Nicks a one-year contract extension after a season in which the Crows finished minor premiers and returned to finals for the first time since 2017.

The new deal will see Nicks in charge until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The 50-year-old has been at the helm for the past six seasons, with the Crows saying the extension was reward for consistency and faith in the future direction of the club.

"We have been working to a clear and deliberate strategy since deciding on a list rebuild several years ago and we have trust in our program," Crows CEO Tim Silvers said on Wednesday.

"Matthew has done a great job in that time and he has built a strong, positive culture in which our people are thriving.

"We believe in him and importantly, we have alignment on our vision for the future.

Matthew Nicks before Adelaide's game against Collingwood in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We are starting to see rewards, both in results and the development and progression of our young talent, and our challenge now is to maintain that momentum."

Nicks took the Crows to the top of the ladder in 2025 but the club exited finals with consecutive losses - the first minor premier to go out in straight sets since 1983.

"From the coaching and playing groups to the high performance and administration teams, we have lots of talent but ultimately, just lots of great people," Nicks said.

"There’s alignment, trust and a shared vision for where we are heading and how we can deliver on our ambition.

"We have seen plenty of improvement and our collective focus is on getting to work and doing so with an intensity and purpose, and ensuring we keep making progress."