CARLTON has continued to turn to the Trade Period to build its list, while St Kilda has also looked for avenues away from the draft.
The Blues remain among the competition's busiest teams during the Trade Period and were once again in 2025.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL ANALYSIS
Carlton welcomed Ben Ainsworth, Campbell Chesser, Oliver Florent, Will Hayward and Liam Reidy onto its list via trades.
That means 13 of the Blues' current list have arrived via trade, which is three more than the next highest club.
|Top four clubs
|Players who joined via trade
|Carlton
|13
|Collingwood, Melbourne, Port Adelaide
|10
While Carlton welcomed Harry Dean, Talor Byrne and Jack Ison at the Telstra AFL Draft, only 17 of its squad arrived via the national draft, which is the fewest in the competition.
The Saints, who had a busy off-season, have the second fewest number of players who joined their list via the national draft.
Since the end of 2023, St Kilda has added the likes of Liam Henry, Paddy Dow, Jack Macrae, Liam Ryan and Sam Flanders via trades, and landed Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni as free agents.
The Saints have also three Irishmen on their list in Eamonn Armstrong, Liam O'Connell and Kobe McDonald.
Greater Western Sydney continues to lead the way on the draft front with 33 of the Giants' current list having arrived via the national draft.
|Top six clubs
|Players who joined via AFL Draft
|Greater Western Sydney
|33
|Richmond
|29
|Brisbane, Western Bulldogs
|28
|North Melbourne
|27
|Essendon
|26
The arrival of Callum Ah Chee marked Adelaide's League-high fifth player who joined via the pre-season draft or pre-season supplemental selection period, with the two-time Brisbane premiership player joining Nick Murray, Mark Keane, Luke Nankervis and Lachlan McAndrew.
Essendon's injury woes in 2025 mean it has a competition-high five mid-season recruits on its list.
2026 list analysis series
Where your club ranks for age and experience
Which club has the most All-Australians, top-10 picks?
AFL Draft: 23 (equal 12th most)
Trade: 5 (equal 14th most)
Free agency: 2 (equal seventh most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 6 (equal fifth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 5 (most)
Mid-Season Draft: 1 (equal 14th most)
AFL Draft: 28 (equal third most)
Trade: 6 (equal 11th most)
Free agency: 3 (equal most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 3 (equal 13th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal seventh most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal 10th most)
AFL Draft: 17 (18th most)
Trade: 13 (most)
Free agency: 3 (equal most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 3 (equal 13th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 4 (equal second most)
Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fifth most)
AFL Draft: 22 (equal 14th most)
Trade: 10 (equal second most)
Free agency: 3 (equal most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 2 (17th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal seventh most)
Mid-Season Draft: 4 (equal second most)
AFL Draft: 26 (sixth most)
Trade: 4 (equal 17th most)
Free agency: 2 (equal seventh most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 10th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal fifth most)
Mid-Season Draft: 5 (most)
AFL Draft: 25 (equal seventh most)
Trade: 5 (equal 14th most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 8 (third most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 4 (equal second most)
Mid-Season Draft: 0 (equal 16th most)
AFL Draft: 22 (equal 14th most)
Trade: 7 (equal ninth most)
Free agency: 3 (equal most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 12 (most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 17th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 0 (equal 16th most)
AFL Draft: 25 (equal seventh most)
Trade: 7 (equal ninth most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 7 (fourth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 12th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fifth most)
AFL Draft: 33 (most)
Trade: 4 (equal 17th most)
Free agency: 0 (equal 17th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 6 (equal fifth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 12th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 0 (equal 16th most)
AFL Draft: 24 (equal 10th most)
Trade: 8 (equal sixth most)
Free agency: 2 (equal seventh most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 10th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 12th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fifth most)
AFL Draft: 23 (equal 12th most)
Trade: 10 (equal second most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 6 (equal fifth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal seventh most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal 10th most)
AFL Draft: 27 (fifth most)
Trade: 8 (equal sixth most)
Free agency: 3 (equal most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 1 (18th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 17th most)
AFL Draft: 21 (16th most)
Trade: 10 (equal second most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 5 (ninth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 12th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 4 (equal second most)
AFL Draft: 29 (second most)
Trade: 5 (equal 14th most)
Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 3 (equal 13th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal seventh most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal 10th most)
AFL Draft: 20 (17th most)
Trade: 9 (fifth most)
Free agency: 3 (equal most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 6 (equal fifth most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal fifth most)
Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal 10th most)
AFL Draft: 24 (equal 10th most)
Trade: 6 (equal 11th most)
Free agency: 2 (equal seventh most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 10 (second most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 12th most)
Mid-Season Draft: 1 (equal 14th most)
AFL Draft: 25 (equal seventh most)
Trade: 8 (equal sixth most)
Free agency: 2 (equal seventh most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 10th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 4 (equal second most)
Mid-Season Draft: 4 (equal second most)
AFL Draft: 28 (equal third most)
Trade: 6 (equal 11th most)
Free agency: 0 (equal 17th most)
Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 3 (equal 13th most)
Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal seventh most)
Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fifth most)