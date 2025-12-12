Check out how your club has put together its list heading into the 2026 season

Sam Flanders, Campbell Chesser and Oskar Taylor. Pictures: St Kilda FC, Carlton FC, AFL Photos

CARLTON has continued to turn to the Trade Period to build its list, while St Kilda has also looked for avenues away from the draft.

The Blues remain among the competition's busiest teams during the Trade Period and were once again in 2025.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL ANALYSIS

Carlton welcomed Ben Ainsworth, Campbell Chesser, Oliver Florent, Will Hayward and Liam Reidy onto its list via trades.

That means 13 of the Blues' current list have arrived via trade, which is three more than the next highest club.

Top four clubs Players who joined via trade Carlton 13 Collingwood, Melbourne, Port Adelaide 10



While Carlton welcomed Harry Dean, Talor Byrne and Jack Ison at the Telstra AFL Draft, only 17 of its squad arrived via the national draft, which is the fewest in the competition.

The Saints, who had a busy off-season, have the second fewest number of players who joined their list via the national draft.

Since the end of 2023, St Kilda has added the likes of Liam Henry, Paddy Dow, Jack Macrae, Liam Ryan and Sam Flanders via trades, and landed Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni as free agents.

Tom De Koning after being unveiled as a St Kilda player. Picture: St Kilda FC

The Saints have also three Irishmen on their list in Eamonn Armstrong, Liam O'Connell and Kobe McDonald.

Greater Western Sydney continues to lead the way on the draft front with 33 of the Giants' current list having arrived via the national draft.

Top six clubs Players who joined via AFL Draft Greater Western Sydney 33 Richmond 29 Brisbane, Western Bulldogs 28 North Melbourne 27 Essendon 26



The arrival of Callum Ah Chee marked Adelaide's League-high fifth player who joined via the pre-season draft or pre-season supplemental selection period, with the two-time Brisbane premiership player joining Nick Murray, Mark Keane, Luke Nankervis and Lachlan McAndrew.

Essendon's injury woes in 2025 mean it has a competition-high five mid-season recruits on its list.

AFL Draft: 23 (equal 12th most)

Trade: 5 (equal 14th most)

Free agency: 2 (equal seventh most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 6 (equal fifth most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 5 (most)

Mid-Season Draft: 1 (equal 14th most)

Mark Keane greets fans after the R18 match between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on July 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 28 (equal third most)

Trade: 6 (equal 11th most)

Free agency: 3 (equal most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 3 (equal 13th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal seventh most)

Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal 10th most)

Oscar Allen poses at Brisbane's training HQ on October 14, 2025. Picture: Supplied

AFL Draft: 17 (18th most)

Trade: 13 (most)

Free agency: 3 (equal most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 3 (equal 13th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 4 (equal second most)

Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fifth most)

Will Hayward and Ollie Florent at Carlton HQ. Picture: Bek Vilardo

AFL Draft: 22 (equal 14th most)

Trade: 10 (equal second most)

Free agency: 3 (equal most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 2 (17th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal seventh most)

Mid-Season Draft: 4 (equal second most)

Collingwood recruit Jack Buller in his new colours for the first time. Picture: Collingwood FC

AFL Draft: 26 (sixth most)

Trade: 4 (equal 17th most)

Free agency: 2 (equal seventh most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 10th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal fifth most)

Mid-Season Draft: 5 (most)

Archie May celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Richmond in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 25 (equal seventh most)

Trade: 5 (equal 14th most)

Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 8 (third most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 4 (equal second most)

Mid-Season Draft: 0 (equal 16th most)

Mason Cox at Fremantle training on November 24, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

AFL Draft: 22 (equal 14th most)

Trade: 7 (equal ninth most)

Free agency: 3 (equal most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 12 (most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 17th most)

Mid-Season Draft: 0 (equal 16th most)

James Worpel is unveiled as a Geelong player in October, 2025. Picture: Geelong FC

AFL Draft: 25 (equal seventh most)

Trade: 7 (equal ninth most)

Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 7 (fourth most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 12th most)

Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fifth most)

Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson pose after being selected by Gold Coast in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

AFL Draft: 33 (most)

Trade: 4 (equal 17th most)

Free agency: 0 (equal 17th most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 6 (equal fifth most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 12th most)

Mid-Season Draft: 0 (equal 16th most)

Oskar Taylor poses for a photo during a media opportunity on November 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 24 (equal 10th most)

Trade: 8 (equal sixth most)

Free agency: 2 (equal seventh most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 10th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 12th most)

Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fifth most)

Jai Newcombe is tackled by Mark Blicavs in the 2025 preliminary final between Geelong and Hawthorn. Pictures: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 23 (equal 12th most)

Trade: 10 (equal second most)

Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 6 (equal fifth most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal seventh most)

Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal 10th most)

Changkuoth Jiath outside the MCG after joining Melbourne from Hawthorn. Picture: Melbourne FC

AFL Draft: 27 (fifth most)

Trade: 8 (equal sixth most)

Free agency: 3 (equal most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 1 (18th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 0 (equal 17th most)

Lachy Dovaston poses with Glenn Archer after being drafted by North Melbourne with pick 16 in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 21 (16th most)

Trade: 10 (equal second most)

Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 5 (ninth most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 12th most)

Mid-Season Draft: 4 (equal second most)

Mani Liddy in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AFL Draft: 29 (second most)

Trade: 5 (equal 14th most)

Free agency: 1 (equal 12th most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 3 (equal 13th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal seventh most)

Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal 10th most)

Sam Cumming and Samuel Grlj after being selected by Richmond as part of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 20 (17th most)

Trade: 9 (fifth most)

Free agency: 3 (equal most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 6 (equal fifth most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 3 (equal fifth most)

Mid-Season Draft: 2 (equal 10th most)

Sam Flanders at Moorabbin in October 2025. Picture: St Kilda FC

AFL Draft: 24 (equal 10th most)

Trade: 6 (equal 11th most)

Free agency: 2 (equal seventh most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 10 (second most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 1 (equal 12th most)

Mid-Season Draft: 1 (equal 14th most)

Tom Papley celebrates kicking a goal in front of Toby Greene during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Sydney at Engie Stadium in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Draft: 25 (equal seventh most)

Trade: 8 (equal sixth most)

Free agency: 2 (equal seventh most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 4 (equal 10th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 4 (equal second most)

Mid-Season Draft: 4 (equal second most)

Tom McCarthy handballs during West Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AFL Draft: 28 (equal third most)

Trade: 6 (equal 11th most)

Free agency: 0 (equal 17th most)

Rookie Draft/Cat B rookies: 3 (equal 13th most)

Pre-Season Draft/SSP: 2 (equal seventh most)

Mid-Season Draft: 3 (equal fifth most)