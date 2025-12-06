Which club has the most All-Australians, and which has the most top-10 picks?

SYDNEY is stacked with talent for 2026, while Gold Coast and Essendon continue to add highly rated youngsters to their lists.

The Swans boast the most All-Australians on their list of any club with 10, three more than the next highest.

Sydney entered the 2025 season with nine All-Australians and added Charlie Curnow during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The superstar forward is among four Swans to have multiple blazers, joining Isaac Heeney, Brodie Grundy and Errol Gulden.

Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney each have seven All-Australians, with the Giants welcoming Clayton Oliver from Melbourne in the off-season.

Interestingly, while they have the most All-Australians, the Swans have the equal fewest top-10 picks on their list with just four.

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast has the most top-10 picks on its list with 12, having welcomed Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson during the Telstra AFL Draft.

But the Suns also added Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (pick No.1 in 2020) and Christian Petracca (pick No.2 in 2014) via trades.

With Matt Rowell, Ugle-Hagan, Petracca, Noah Anderson and Uwland, the Suns incredibly have five players taken in the top two of the draft on their list.

Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson pose after being selected by Gold Coast in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

Six clubs – Collingwood, Geelong, Hawthorn, Melbourne, Sydney and West Coast – only have four players picked in the top 10.

Essendon is second to the Suns for the most top-10 picks with 10, having added Sullivan Robey (pick No.9) and Jacob Farrow (pick No.10) in the Telstra AFL Draft.

All-Australians: 4 (Rory Laird - 2 times, Jordan Dawson - 2 times, Taylor Walker, Riley Thilthorpe)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 7 (Riley Thilthorpe, Izak Rankine, Sid Draper, Josh Rachele, Callum Ah Chee, Dan Curtin, Chayce Jones)

Jordan Dawson (right) celebrates a goal during Adelaide's win over Hawthorn in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 6 (Lachie Neale - 4 times, Harris Andrews - 3 times, Dayne Zorko - 2 times, Charlie Cameron - 2 times, Hugh McCluggage, Zac Bailey)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Cam Rayner, Will Ashcroft, Hugh McCluggage, Levi Ashcroft, Daniel Annable)

Hugh McCluggage, Harris Andrews and Zac Bailey pose for a photo after being named in the All-Australian team on August 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 6 (Patrick Cripps - 4 times, Nick Haynes, Adam Saad, Jacob Weitering, Harry McKay, Sam Walsh)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Sam Walsh)

Top-10 draft picks: 8 (Jacob Weitering, Sam Walsh, Jagga Smith, Harry Dean, Ben Ainsworth, Adam Cerra, Nick Haynes, Harry McKay)

Harry Dean poses after being selected by Carlton as part of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

All-Australians: 7 (Scott Pendlebury - 6 times, Nick Daicos - 3 times, Darcy Moore - 2 times, Dan Houston - 2 times, Steele Sidebottom, Brayden Maynard, Josh Daicos)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Nick Daicos)

Top-10 draft picks: 4 (Nick Daicos, Scott Pendlebury, Jordan De Goey, Darcy Moore)

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's preliminary final against Brisbane on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 2 (Zach Merrett - 3 times, Darcy Parish)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Andrew McGrath)

Top-10 draft picks: 10 (Andrew McGrath, Darcy Parish, Elijah Tsatas, Peter Wright, Nik Cox, Archie Perkins, Sullivan Robey, Nate Caddy, Zach Reid, Jacob Farrow)

Jacob Farrow, Sullivan Robey and Dyson Sharp after being drafted by Essendon at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 5 (Caleb Serong - 3 times, Luke Ryan - 2 times, Andrew Brayshaw, Shai Bolton, Jordan Clark)

Rising Star winners: 4 (Jaeger O'Meara, Caleb Serong, Luke Jackson, Murphy Reid)

Top-10 draft picks: 6 (Andrew Brayshaw, Luke Jackson, Hayden Young, Caleb Serong, Jye Amiss, Neil Erasmus)

Murphy Reid of the Dockers is seen after winning the NAB Rising Star award during the 2025 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 6 (Patrick Dangerfield - 8 times, Jeremy Cameron - 5 times, Tom Stewart - 5 times, Mark Blicavs, Bailey Smith, Tyson Stengle)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Oliver Dempsey)

Top-10 draft picks: 4 (Bailey Smith, Jhye Clark, Patrick Dangerfield, Jack Bowes)

Jeremy Cameron, Patrick Dangerfield and Tyson Stengle celebrate a goal during the match between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 4 (Christian Petracca - 4 times, Touk Miller - 2 times, Noah Anderson, Matt Rowell)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 12 (Matt Rowell, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Christian Petracca, Noah Anderson, Zeke Uwland, Jed Walter, Mac Andrew, Dylan Patterson, Ben King, Bailey Humphrey, Ethan Read, Leo Lombard)

Noah Anderson (left) and Matt Rowell celebrate after Gold Coast's win over Fremantle in the elimination final at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 7 (Toby Greene - 3 times, Clayton Oliver - 3 times, Lachie Whitfield - 2 times, Sam Taylor - 2 times, Josh Kelly, Jake Stringer, Jesse Hogan)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Jesse Hogan)

Top-10 draft picks: 9 (Lachie Whitfield, Aaron Cadman, Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio, Finn Callaghan, Clayton Oliver, Lachie Ash, Jake Stringer, Tom Green)

Lachie Whitfield and Toby Greene celebrate Greater Western Sydney's win over Collingwood in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 4 (Jack Gunston - 2 times, James Sicily, Josh Battle, Dylan Moore)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 4 (Nick Watson, Jack Scrimshaw, Josh Ward, Cam Mackenzie)

Josh Battle and Jack Gunston after being named in the AFL All-Australian Team during the 2025 AFL Awards at Centrepiece on August 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 5 (Max Gawn - 8 times, Steven May - 2 times, Jack Steele - 2 times, Jake Lever, Kysaiah Pickett)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 4 (Harvey Langford, Caleb Windsor, Christian Salem, Jake Melksham)

Max Gawn after being named in the All-Australian Team during the 2025 AFL Awards at Centrepiece on August 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 4 (Jack Darling, Luke Parker, Caleb Daniel, Nick Larkey)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Harry Sheezel)

Top-10 draft picks: 9 (Colby McKercher, Finn O'Sullivan, Harry Sheezel, Luke Davies-Uniacke, George Wardlaw, Zane Duursma, Dylan Stephens, Luke McDonald, Griffin Logue)

George Wardlaw and Finn O'Sullivan after North Melbourne's loss to Adelaide in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 5 (Connor Rozee - 2 times, Zak Butters - 2 times, Ollie Wines, Darcy Byrne-Jones, Aliir Aliir)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Jason Horne-Francis, Jack Lukosius, Connor Rozee, Ollie Wines, Will Brodie)

Jason Horne-Francis celebrates with Zak Butters after kicking a goal during the match between Port Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 1 (Tom Lynch)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 9 (Sam Lalor, Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper, Sam Cumming, Josh Smillie, Sam Grlj, Nick Vlastuin, Dion Prestia, Josh Gibcus)

Sam Cumming and Samuel Grlj after being selected by Richmond as part of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 5 (Jack Macrae - 3 times, Jack Sinclair - 2 times, Callum Wilkie, Liam Ryan, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 8 (Paddy Dow, Max King, Jack Macrae, Hunter Clark, Tobie Travaglia, Liam Henry, Mattaes Phillipou, Alix Tauru)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera takes a mark during St Kilda's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 10 (Isaac Heeney - 3 times, Brodie Grundy - 2 times, Charlie Curnow - 2 times, Errol Gulden - 2 times, Dane Rampe, Taylor Adams, Tom Papley, Callum Mills, Nick Blakey, Chad Warner)

Rising Star winners: 1 (Callum Mills)

Top-10 draft picks: 4 (Callum Mills, Logan McDonald, Braeden Campbell, Nick Blakey)

Isaac Heeney during the round 23 match between Sydney and Geelong at Sydney Cricket Ground on August 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Australians: 3 (Elliot Yeo - 2 times, Tim Kelly, Jake Waterman)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 4 (Harley Reid, Willem Duursma, Cooper Duff-Tytler, Reuben Ginbey)

Cooper Duff-Tytler and Willem Duursma pose after being selected by West Coast in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

All-Australians: 5 (Marcus Bontempelli - 7 times, Bailey Dale - 2 times, Adam Treloar, Tim English, Ed Richards)

Rising Star winners: 0

Top-10 draft picks: 5 (Sam Darcy, Marcus Bontempelli, Ryley Sanders, Nick Coffield, Aaron Naughton)

Marcus Bontempelli and Ed Richards after being named in the AFL All-Australian Team during the 2025 AFL Awards at Centrepiece on August 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

No. of All-Australians on list in 2026 No. of All-Australians on list in 2025 Sydney 10 9 Collingwood 7 8 Greater Western Sydney 7 6 Brisbane 6 4 Carlton 6 8 Geelong 6 6 Fremantle 5 6 Melbourne 5 5 Port Adelaide 5 6 St Kilda 5 4 Western Bulldogs 5 4 Adelaide 4 5 Gold Coast 4 1 Hawthorn 4 4 North Melbourne 4 4 West Coast 3 5 Essendon 2 4 Richmond 1 1