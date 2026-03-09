The Crows are close to landing their new list manager

ADELAIDE is closing in on landing its new list manager as the Crows prepare to again be aggressive in the player market this year.

The Crows have been searching for a replacement for Justin Reid in recent weeks, after Reid was poached by the AFL to lead its player movement division after 11 years building Adelaide's list.

Hawthorn's Jarryd Roughead, Geelong's Simon Murphy and Crows football operations manager Tom Hurley are all considered leading candidates for the role, which Silvers says is an appealing position given the club has gotten through the tough years of a rebuild.

"The hard yards have been done in a lot of ways [in terms of the rebuild]. These positions are highly critiqued by everyone and everyone who is in footy has a view on recruiting and list management, so it's a tough role and we've had a really resilient team there," Silvers told AFL.com.au.

"Like I've said before, the decision to go through a rebuild was a bold one for our footy club and what I'm most proud of is we were able to stick fat, stick to the plan and continue to have a methodical build.

"I wish Justin Reid all the best at the AFL. He did 11 years at our club and did a great job, especially during my time over the last five years, and I wish him well. We're hoping to make an appointment for the GM of list management role in the next week or so. We're down to a shortlist and hope to make a decision in the next week."

Adelaide has been active in the player market in recent years, aggressively chasing some of the game's biggest names with significant offers, including a mammoth set of offers presented to Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera last season as the superstar Saint weighed his contract call.

Silvers said the club's salary cap position meant they will again be targeting A-grade talent, but that a focus would also be on managing their total player payments given the rise of their crop of early picks in recent seasons.

The Crows jumped up the ladder last year to claim the minor premiership and reach the finals for the first time since 2017, with the young stars Riley Thilthorpe, Josh Worrell, Josh Rachele, Jake Soligo, Dan Curtin and Max Michalanney forming the nucleus of their flag push.

The Crows have done a strong job of securing their talent long-term, with Worrell (to the end of 2032), Darcy Fogarty (2031), Michalanney (2030), Soligo (2029), Rachele (2029), Jordan Dawson (2029) and Thilthorpe (2028) committed.

Silvers said finding the balance between attraction and retention would be a focus this year.

"In terms of salary cap we've managed our cap reasonably well over a fair period of time, so it does give us some flexibility to make some moves in the short term," he said.

"But I've got a counter that we've got some good young talent that are going to come out of contract and they are going to be the core pillars to hopefully some premiership success so you've got to balance what we do with the external market as well as make sure we maintain and keep our key pillars for our future.

"We saw our club around 2017 when we made finals and made Grand Finals we did lose a lot of talent, and we've got to make sure that doesn't happen to our footy club. Yes, we're going to be into the external market but we're going to balance it with holding and retaining our own."