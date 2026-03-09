Sam Docherty will no longer appear at a Carlton function on Thursday night

Sam Docherty during Carlton's team photo day. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Carlton co-captain Sam Docherty has been withdrawn from a Blues function at the MCG on Thursday night after his criticism of the club's game style in their heavy loss to Sydney in Opening Round.

Docherty, the 171-game Blues defender who retired last season, was due to speak at a Carlton function ahead of its match against Richmond at the MCG on Thursday night.

But the 32-year-old will no longer attend the function, although he will be welcomed back at the club down the track.

"We made a decision based off supporting our own people internally," Blues CEO Graham Wright said in a statement to Channel Nine's Footy Classified on Monday night.

The news comes after Docherty's friend and former teammate Daniel Gorringe broadcast Docherty's thoughts about side's loss to Sydney.

"Exactly what happened again last night, is the same s**t that happens in every other game," Docherty said in a voice message that Gorringe played on his Dan Does Footy podcast.

"When the game's hot and contested and pressurised, Carlton is good in that environment. But as soon as some team can do somewhat good in the contest, the rest of the game just f***ing falls to pieces.

"They get under pressure, they can’t get a hold of the ball and they’re just an absolute f***ing sh**show.

"Essentially, because the game gets somewhat slower and there's more open brand footy, that’s when Carlton is f***ing horrible.

"Basically, you smack our mids again this year, and we'll be f***ed, going off last night."

Docherty later revealed he never intended for the message to be used by Gorringe verbatim.

Dan Gorringe celebrates a goal during the AFL Legends Match on August 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I sent (Gorringe) a recap of my thoughts from the game last night which I thought was guiding a conversation, but I didn't think was getting used verbatim,” Docherty said on 3AW.

"It is what it is. Fairly strong comments in the end with what was released on the podcast, but I stand by the thoughts of what I was talking about because I've been talking about it all of the back end of last year and some of last night. But I do need to apologise to everyone for the expletives used throughout.

"I wasn't thinking it was going out verbatim, but that's OK. (Gorringe) is one of my best mates and I understand that that's what the podcast is about, being close to the community and doing that. Just making sure I'm clarifying my comments."