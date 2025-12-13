Who has kicked 100-plus career goals, and who has booted 50-plus in a season before?

BRISBANE boasts incredible firepower in attack, while only one club is without a player who has booted 50 goals in a season before.

The Lions will go into 2026 looking to go back-to-back-to-back and they shape as being hard to stop again.

The reigning premiers have the most players with 100-plus career goals, the most who have kicked 50 in a season before and the most who managed 20 majors in 2025.

Led by Charlie Cameron, Brisbane has nine players who have reached 100 career goals, with Collingwood alongside it atop that list.

The Lions entered 2025 with just one player – Cameron – who had slotted 50 majors in a single season, but now have three after the arrival of former West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen, and Logan Morris' 53-goal campaign.

Only Greater Western Sydney has as many players with 50-goal seasons in Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan and Jake Stringer.

Brisbane did share the goalkicking responsibilities around during its premiership campaign as seven players managed at least 20, although one of those – Callum Ah Chee – has made the move to Adelaide.

Fremantle also had an equal-high seven players who booted 20 or more goals in 2025.

However, the Dockers were one of four clubs to enter 2025 without a player to have kicked 50-plus goals in a season, but they go into 2026 as the only one.

Collingwood (Jamie Elliott), Port Adelaide (Mitch Georgiades) and Sydney (Charlie Curnow) are no longer alongside them.

Josh Treacy again went close for Fremantle, backing up his 45-goal 2024 with 44 goals in 2025.

Most goals: Taylor Walker (680)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 6 (Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty, Izak Rankine, Alex Neal-Bullen, Ben Keays, Riley Thilthorpe)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Taylor Walker - 4 times, Riley Thilthorpe)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Riley Thilthorpe (60)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 14.3 (third most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 6 (Riley Thilthorpe, Darcy Fogarty, Taylor Walker, Ben Keays, Izak Rankine, Josh Rachele)

Most goals: Charlie Cameron (436)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 9 (Charlie Cameron, Eric Hipwood, Dayne Zorko, Zac Bailey, Cam Rayner, Lincoln McCarthy, Oscar Allen, Lachie Neale, Hugh McCluggage)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 3 (Charlie Cameron - 4 times, Oscar Allen, Logan Morris)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Logan Morris (53)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 13.1 (seventh most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 7 (Logan Morris, Zac Bailey, Cam Rayner, Charlie Cameron, Eric Hipwood, Callum Ah Chee, Kai Lohmann)

Most goals: Harry McKay (274)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Harry McKay, Will Hayward, Ben Ainsworth, Patrick Cripps, Mitch McGovern)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Harry McKay)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Charlie Curnow (32)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 11.3 (14th most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 3 (Charlie Curnow, Harry McKay, Zac Williams)

Most goals: Jamie Elliott (347)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 9 (Jamie Elliott, Tim Membrey, Jordan De Goey, Steele Sidebottom, Scott Pendlebury, Dan McStay, Lachie Schultz, Bobby Hill, Jeremy Howe)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Jamie Elliott)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Jamie Elliott (60)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 12.3 (ninth most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 4 (Jamie Elliott, Brody Mihocek, Tim Membrey, Bobby Hill)

Most goals: Peter Wright (233)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 3 (Peter Wright, Kyle Langford, Jade Gresham)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Peter Wright, Kyle Langford)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Peter Wright (28)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 9.6 (16th most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 2 (Peter Wright, Nate Caddy)

Most goals: Shai Bolton (193)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 4 (Shai Bolton, Mason Cox, Josh Treacy, Michael Frederick, Jye Amiss)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 0

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Josh Treacy (44)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 12.5 (eighth most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 7 (Josh Treacy, Patrick Voss, Jye Amiss, Michael Frederick, Shai Bolton, Murphy Reid, Luke Jackson)

Most goals: Jeremy Cameron (736)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 8 (Jeremy Cameron, Patrick Dangerfield, Tyson Stengle, Jack Martin, Oliver Henry, Rhys Stanley, Gryan Miers, Brad Close)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Jeremy Cameron - 8 times, Tyson Stengle)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Jeremy Cameron (88)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 15.4 (second most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 6 (Jeremy Cameron, Shannon Neale, Oliver Dempsey, Tyson Stengle, Shaun Mannagh, Patrick Dangerfield)

Most goals: Ben King (255)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Ben King, Christian Petracca, Daniel Rioli, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Ben Long)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Ben King - 2 times)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Ben King (71)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 13.4 (fifth most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 4 (Ben King, Ben Long, Bailey Humphrey, Ben Ainsworth)

Most goals: Toby Greene (416)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 7 (Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Jake Stringer, Harry Himmelberg, Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio, Jake Riccardi)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 3 (Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Jake Stringer)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Jesse Hogan (46)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 13.5 (fourth most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 6 (Jesse Hogan, Aaron Cadman, Toby Greene, Callum Brown, Jake Stringer, Jake Riccardi)

Most goals: Jack Gunston (554)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Jack Gunston, Mabior Chol, Dylan Moore, Mitch Lewis, Jack Ginnivan)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Jack Gunston - 5 times)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Jack Gunston (73)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 13.2 (sixth most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 6 (Jack Gunston, Mabior Chol, Nick Watson, Jack Ginnivan, Dylan Moore, Connor Macdonald)

Most goals: Bayley Fritsch (288)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 6 (Bayley Fritsch, Brody Mihocek, Jake Melksham, Kysaiah Pickett, Tom McDonald, Max Gawn)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Bayley Fritsch - 2 times, Tom McDonald)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Kysaiah Pickett (40)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 11.8 (10th most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 4 (Kysaiah Pickett, Bayley Fritsch, Jake Melksham, Harrison Petty)

Most goals: Jack Darling (556)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 4 (Jack Darling, Nick Larkey, Luke Parker, Cam Zurhaar)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 2 (Jack Darling - 2 times, Nick Larkey)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Nick Larkey (41)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 11.6 (12th most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 4 (Nick Larkey, Paul Curtis, Cam Zurhaar, Jack Darling)

Most goals: Mitch Georgiades (167)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Mitch Georgiades, Todd Marshall, Sam Powell-Pepper, Connor Rozee, Ollie Wines)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Mitch Georgiades)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Mitch Georgiades (58)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 10.6 (15th most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 2 (Mitch Georgiades, Willie Rioli)

Most goals: Tom Lynch (488)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 1 (Tom Lynch)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Tom Lynch - 3 times)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Seth Campbell (28)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 8.9 (18th most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 2 (Seth Campbell, Tom Lynch)

Most goals: Jack Higgins (204)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 6 (Jack Higgins, Dan Butler, Max King, Liam Ryan, Mason Wood, Brad Hill)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Max King)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Jack Higgins (46)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 11.7 (11th most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 5 (Jack Higgins, Cooper Sharman, Mitch Owens, Max Hall, Mason Wood)

Most goals: Charlie Curnow (313)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 4 (Charlie Curnow, Tom Papley, Isaac Heeney, Hayden McLean)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Charlie Curnow - 3 times)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Isaac Heeney (37)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 11.5 (13th most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 4 (Isaac Heeney, Will Hayward, Hayden McLean, Chad Warner)

Most goals: Jamie Cripps (335)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 2 (Jamie Cripps, Jake Waterman)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Jake Waterman)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Jamie Cripps (24)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 9.1 (17th most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 2 (Jamie Cripps, Liam Ryan)

Most goals: Aaron Naughton (286)

Players with 100-plus career goals: 5 (Aaron Naughton, Marcus Bontempelli, Rory Lobb, Adam Treloar, Cody Weightman)

Players with 50-plus goal seasons: 1 (Aaron Naughton - 2 times)

Leading goalkicker in 2025: Aaron Naughton (60)

Average goals kicked in 2025: 16 (most)

Players with 20-plus goals for club in 2025: 6 (Aaron Naughton, Sam Darcy, Rhylee West, Ed Richards, Marcus Bontempelli, Matt Kennedy)

No. of players with

100-plus career goals Brisbane, Collingwood 9 Geelong 8 Greater Western Sydney 7 Adelaide, Melbourne, St Kilda 6 Carlton, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, Western Bulldogs 5 Fremantle, North Melbourne, Sydney 4 Essendon 3 West Coast 2 Richmond 1

No. of players who have

kicked 50-plus goals in a season Brisbane, Greater Western Sydney 3 Adelaide, Essendon, Geelong, Melbourne, North Melbourne 2 Carlton, Collingwood, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide,

Richmond, St Kilda, Sydney, West Coast, Western Bulldogs 1 Fremantle 0

No. of players who kicked

20-plus goals in 2025 Brisbane, Fremantle 7 Adelaide, Geelong, Greater Western Sydney, Hawthorn, Western Bulldogs 6 St Kilda 5 Collingwood, Gold Coast, Melbourne, North Melbourne, Sydney 4 Carlton 3 Essendon, Port Adelaide, Richmond, West Coast 2