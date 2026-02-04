SYDNEY draftee Max King will miss up to six months due to a stress fracture in his back.
King was taken with pick No.49 in last year's Telstra AFL Draft as a Swans Academy product.
But in a cruel blow for the 19-year-old, he is set to be sidelined for six months.
"Max was experiencing some back pain and unfortunately scans yesterday revealed he has developed a stress injury in his lower back," Sydney head of AFL football Leon Cameron said.
"While it is disappointing for Max as a young player, he is a very hard worker, and we feel he will do everything he can to get back to full fitness as soon as possible."
The Swans will open the 2026 season with a clash against Carlton on March 5.