Max King will miss months in a cruel blow for the young Swan

Max King poses for a photo during Sydney's official team photo day on January 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY draftee Max King will miss up to six months due to a stress fracture in his back.

King was taken with pick No.49 in last year's Telstra AFL Draft as a Swans Academy product.

But in a cruel blow for the 19-year-old, he is set to be sidelined for six months.

"Max was experiencing some back pain and unfortunately scans yesterday revealed he has developed a stress injury in his lower back," Sydney head of AFL football Leon Cameron said.

Learn More 26:20

"While it is disappointing for Max as a young player, he is a very hard worker, and we feel he will do everything he can to get back to full fitness as soon as possible."

The Swans will open the 2026 season with a clash against Carlton on March 5.