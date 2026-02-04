Wil Powell, Ethan Read and Lachie Weller have been trialled in new positions across the pre-season

Wil Powell during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on September 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast is set to make some big positional changes for the upcoming season, with Wil Powell moving to the midfield and towering key position prospect Ethan Read training on a wing.

They're not the only Suns being trialled in new positions, with dashing wingman Lachie Weller also spending time onball and Touk Miller moving to half-forward.

OPENING ROUND

In a lengthy match simulation at Carrara on Wednesday, Powell impressed in his new role, teaming up with captain Noah Anderson and Alex Davies and opposing Matt Rowell, Christian Petracca and others.

The 26-year-old started his career at the Suns as a small forward, but quickly developed into a dependable half-back with exquisite kicking skills.

Wil Powell during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on December 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Gold Coast's defensive coach Josh Drummond joked that he shed a tear losing Powell to the midfield, but said it was an idea the club had previously toyed with.

"He's someone we feel plays the game in such a physical way, and plays the right way offensively and defensively," Drummond said.

"We definitely feel he can add to our midfield mix.

"As a midfielder, he's going to be in and around more contests, generally speaking. He just throws himself into everything he does. He's got an ability to compete and to pressure, but he's also an elite ball user."

Powell has been named in Western Australia's State of Origin team, and Drummond said it was a performance in Perth last year that convinced Gold Coast he was made of the right stuff.

"I look to the final we won last year in Perth against Fremantle, and he stood up in big moments," Drummond said.

"His second half, I thought, was as high quality a finals game as you could play as a defender."

Read's move is also eye-catching. The 20-year-old has played all of his first 25 games as a key forward that can also ruck.

Ethan Read in action during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Now coach Damien Hardwick is hoping to use his aerial skills and combine them with the running power that saw him win the club's 2km time trial last month with a sub six-minute performance.