A handful of players will get more chances to impress for a spot on the list in 2026

Elijah Hollands at Carlton training on January 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUBS will have an extra 10 days to make a call on their rookie list decisions after the AFL extended its deadline for the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).

The deadline was set for February 20, but after a strong push from clubs that has been moved back until Monday, March 2.

That will allow the train-on period to encompass all of the pre-season, with the deadline now just three days before Sydney and Carlton start the season in Opening Round at the SCG.

Clubs with train-on players cannot select them in the official AAMI Community Series games, but they will be able to play in the match simulation games to show their wares.

The new deadline also means if a player suffers a long-term injury the clubs will have longer to be able to replace them, with the previous deadline having a two-week gap before the start of the home and away season.

Five clubs (Adelaide, Carlton, Fremantle, Richmond and St Kilda) have one available position and two clubs (Hawthorn and Port Adelaide) have two open list spots.

As AFL.com.au reported on Tuesday, Tom McGuane finished his training stint at the Crows, leaving former Swan Zac Foot to train on for a rookie position, while Fremantle has small forward Chris Scerri pushing for selection as the sole train-on player currently.

Richmond (Thomas Burton and Marcus Krasnadamskis) has two players training and Hawthorn has three (Jack Riding, Flynn Perez and Ethan Stanley), while St Kilda has had Tex Wanganeen at the club over the past two months but let Oskar Ainsworth go last week after his training stint.

Carlton delisted Elijah Hollands and Will White last year but invited both back to train at the club over summer, with former top-10 pick Hollands considered likely to win back a spot if his pre-season form continues.

AFL.com.au reported last week that delisted Geelong midfielder Ted Clohesy has picked up a training spot at the Power, joining former Rising Star winner Jaidyn Stephenson, East Fremantle forward Mitchell Zadow and Norwood defender Balyn O'Brien.

Players training for an SSP spot

Adelaide: Zac Foot*

Carlton: Elijah Hollands, Will White*

Fremantle: Chris Scerri*

Hawthorn: Jack Riding, Flynn Perez, Ethan Stanley**

Port Adelaide: Ted Clohesy, Balyn O'Brien, Jaidyn Stephenson, Mitchell Zadow**

Richmond: Thomas Burton, Marcus Krasnadamskis*

St Kilda: Tex Wanganeen*

* one spot available

** two spots available