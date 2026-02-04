Four emerging Victorian filmmakers will get the chance to make a film celebrating Australian football's connection to the community

Stills from Footy Shorts films (from left): House Divided, Breaking the Line and Eye of the Game. Pictures: Supplied

FRESH off last year's successful debut, Footy Shorts will return in 2026 to again showcase short documentary films celebrating footy's connection to the community, on and off the field.

The Melbourne International Film Festival, the AFL and VicScreen will again combine to offer emerging Victorian filmmakers the chance to create a short documentary exploring Australian Rules Football.

The initiative seeks stories that show how footy, in its many forms, unites and shapes Australian life, whether through players, fans, families, or communities.

The first Footy Shorts lineup proved a winner with audiences, reaching more than 30,000 viewers across in-cinema screenings at MIFF, the AFL’s Macca’s Grand Final Footy Fest at Yarra Park and Federation Square during Grand Final week, other film festivals, and across MIFF and AFL’s online channels.

To enter, filmmakers are invited to submit a short film treatment that reflects this spirit and connection, exploring the role footy plays across diverse experiences and settings.

Four short film treatments will be selected to go into production, with each successful team receiving:

professional development from industry mentors

a $25,000 production budget

access to the AFL’s prized archive and Victorian-based AFL clubs

The four Footy Shorts films will have a gala world premiere screening at the 74th Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) in August this year. MIFF runs from August 6-23, 2026.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer, Commercial & Technology Bec Haagsma said: "Following great success in 2025, the AFL is pleased to once again be part of the Footy Shorts initiative, showcasing the wonderful characters and stories which are an integral part of the community and our game. Aussie Rules connects with people from all different backgrounds, and I can’t wait to see what this year’s filmmakers bring to life on the big screen!"

Victorian Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks said: "There's nothing more Victorian than film and footy, and we are proud to partner with MIFF and the AFL to support Footy Shorts. This exciting talent development opportunity will support emerging filmmakers to upskill, gain practical experience, mentoring and screen their work at the nation’s largest film festival."

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said: "VicScreen is thrilled to continue supporting this fantastic initiative, and we can’t wait to see the talent who will take a leap to make their mark in the second round of Footy Shorts."

Following MIFF, the films will be available to view digitally across all AFL platforms, including AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app.

Applications close on February 23, 2026. To find out more, head to https://miff.com.au/footy-shorts