The AFL, VicScreen and the Melbourne International Film Festival teamed up for Footy Shorts. Watch the five short films now

Stills from Footy Shorts films (from left): House Divided, Breaking the Line and Eye of the Game. Pictures: Supplied

FROM a deaf ruckman learning the tips of the trade from soon-to-be Saint Tom De Koning, to the story of a women's footy trailblazer, Footy Shorts showcases the impact that Australian football has on so many sections of the community.

In March, the AFL teamed up with the Melbourne International Film Festival and VicScreen to run Footy Shorts, a project that encouraged filmmakers to pitch ideas for a short film that captures the love, connection and traditions in Australian football that help shape Australian life.

>> WATCH ALL FIVE FOOTY SHORTS FILMS BELOW

Five short films were chosen to go into production, with the film teams receiving a $20,000 production budget, professional development from industry mentors, access to the AFL's archival footage and support in accessing the AFL clubs.

All five Footy Shorts films were showcased at a gala world premiere screening at the 73rd Melbourne International Film Festival in August.

As well as Ryan Emerson's ruck masterclass with De Koning and Marc Pittonet, and Peta Searle's look back at her pioneering career in coaching, Footy Shorts also explores what happens when footy rivalries divide families, how football brings the Indigenous kids of Mooroopna together, and profiles the AFL umpires' No.1 fan, Rhys Gilday.

You can watch all five Footy Shorts films below.

Breaking the Line

Writer/Producer: Paige Cardona

Director/Editor: Grace Anna Cardona

In 2004, Peta Searle’s playing career was cut short by a career-ending injury. Coaching was never part of the plan, until her club Darebin – a struggling club in crisis – begged her to take the reins. What followed was nothing short of revolutionary.

Learn More 15:00

Bush Boots

Producers/Writers/Directors: Kynan Clarke & Isabel Dilena

In Mooroopna, boots hit the dirt long before they hit the big stage. Bush Boots celebrates the Indigenous footy kids and the community role models guiding them, on and off the field.

Learn More 13:59

Eye of the Game

Producer: Adam Bigum

Writer/Director: Ramas McRae

An inspiring documentary that follows the journey of Ryan Emerson, a deaf ruckman who defies expectations in a sport where communication is key.

Learn More 13:27

House Divided

Producer: Lachlan Baynes

Writer/Director: Danielle Baynes

Inspired by filmmaker siblings Danielle and Lachlan Baynes's own family story, House Divided explores the unique dynamic of intra-family footy rivalries.

Learn More 15:00

No Prior Opportunity

Producer: Theo McMahon

Co-producer: Fraser Pemberton

Writer/Director: Alexandra Walton

Rhys Gilday, a man on the autism spectrum, and his love of AFL umpires, shine a spotlight on the game’s most misunderstood figures. No Prior Opportunity is a heartwarming, funny and powerful tribute to passion, exclusion and resilience on the fringes of fandom.