National Academy head coach Tarkyn Lockyer says there's a reason the game's newest guns are firing so well

Zippy Fish during the Round one match between Sydney and Richmond at North Sydney Oval, August 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DRIVEN, hard working and super competitive.

That’s how head coach Tarkyn Lockyer describes last year's Marsh AFLW National Academy Girls.

It's no surprise that these players have taken to the AFLW like a Zippy Fish to water.

From the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft, 29 of the 33 healthy players selected from the first two rounds have already made their AFLW debuts, an astounding number given that these young players traditionally take time to adjust to elite environments.

What is even more impressive is that there is only one healthy first round pick yet to debut, Claudia Wright, who is trying to break into one of the best sides in the competition, Brisbane, which currently has an extremely healthy playing list.

From last year's first round, these young players averaged 4.2 games so far in 2025 (from five rounds), telling you that in their first seasons, they have already become mainstays in their team’s line-ups.

Ash Centra, Poppy Scholz, Sophie McKay, India Rasheed, Zippy Fish, have been selected each week by their respective clubs, showing they are having a sustained impact on the competition.

Ash Centra runs with the ball during Collingwood's clash against Sydney in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

For Lockyer, who spent a lot of time with these players last year, he isn’t surprised.

"I'm not surprised because I know how hard the players have worked and I understand what an amazing job all of the pathway programs do to support the players," Lockyer said.

"I'm certainly proud. I think everyone just feels so excited for where the game might be headed over the next few years.

"It's so exciting, we're really starting to see these young players come in now and have an impact straight away.

"The standard of the competition is coming forward in leaps and bounds. It’s pretty cool to be a part of."

The former Collingwood player is the AFL’s National Academy manager and coach, which plays a crucial role in developing the country’s most talented players.

The Academy sits at the top of the pathway, which begins at state based programs like the Coates Talent League in Victoria, then flows to the national championships and the elite form part of a 27 player national academy squad.

Members of the Academy spend time together in training camps intermittently throughout the year and play games against the next most talented players, a squad of all stars.

The camps focus on extending the game's elite juniors in order to prepare them for their careers as AFLW players.

"I suppose the best way I could describe the national academy really is almost like an individual development program for the players," Lockyer said.

Mia Russo and Tarkyn Lockyer during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls Jumper Presentation at Mercure Albert Park, April 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"That's really about trying to challenge them and have them prepared for the transition into the AFLW.

"We deliberately give them different challenges in a really supportive environment, where it's okay to stretch a little bit further than what you think you're capable of, knowing that it's a really safe environment and we will support you through the opportunity to grow.

"I think what you see now with the girls when they're coming into the AFLW is they're actually really well prepared just to attack it from day one."

So far every Telstra AFLW Rising Star nomination this season has come from the national academy, including Centra, Fish, McKay, Lucia Painter and Havana Harris.

When asked about last year’s academy, Lockyer said the group's competitive nature stood out.

Lucia Painter during the AFLW Round five match between Fremantle and West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, September 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"They were a really connected group," Lockyer said.

"They were super competitive. When you’d start to do competitive stuff at training, you could really see that shine through.



"So you sort of had that blend where they're all really driven and want to be as good as they can possibly be. Then they were really open-minded to keep exploring what great could really look like. They were a lot of fun to coach.



"They would give you great satisfaction when they would want to try something new or do something different and to see the players throw themselves into it, it was pretty cool to be a part of."

Lockyer oversees the boys and girls Academies and has played a part in ensuring that both programs receive the same resources and opportunities.

"The opportunities that now exist for female players look really on par, if not exactly the same as what the boys' programs are offered," he said.

"But then also the level of coaching, support and resources put around the programs now probably allows that more efficient development.

"That's attributed to the increase in investment, resourcing, all of that, you can really see a huge uplift in how much content is being provided for the girls.

"I think most clubs would now see it as the girls programs are absolutely an important part of our football club, we're all integrated."

If you think this year’s draftees have been exciting to watch, Lockyer believes the next group to come through are just as talented.

Coming through the ranks is the athletic and supremely talented Georja Davies from Queensland, Chloe Bown from Victoria Metro, Western Australians Evie Cowcher and Olivia Wolmarans and the injured Ava Usher.

"I think it’s a pretty well-rounded draft, to be honest," Lockyer said.

"There's probably still a little bit of unknown, obviously Ava (Usher) hasn't played for a little while. Georja has put together an amazing talent pathway career, so I'm sure everyone's excited to see her. Chloe Bown’s had an unbelievable year, Dekota Baron was obviously injured a little bit early, but she’s got a lot of potential.

"There are going to be some really good players."