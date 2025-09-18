Your one-stop shop for all the action and attractions at the AFLW this weekend

Darcie Davies, Lucy Single, Taya Oliver, Lily Mithen and Havana Harris show off Gold Coast's pink guernsey. Picture: Gold Coast FC

ROUND SIX is here, and after a week of upsets last week, what better time than now to watch the girls back in action for the AFLW.

All of your favourite local grounds have something happening, from Sydney Derby to TikToker (and Rory Lobb's fiancé) Lexi Mary teaming up with the Western Bulldogs!

AFLW SEASON 10 Get your tickets now

Use our guide below to plan your day out at the footy, as well as to pick up a few local secrets for a good coffee or snack in the area.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Collingwood v Hawthorn at Victoria Park, 12.35pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Victoria Park and early afternoon games are a match made in footy heaven. If you feel like starting your Saturday off right, grab a pastry from Falco bakery, or a coffee from Dr Morse (both on Johnston Street) pre-game. If a post-match treat is more for you, head to the Bodriggy Brewery, The Yarra Hotel or the Lulie Tavern for a cheeky bev, game of pool or to watch the day's remaining games on the big screen.

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Bars, Schnitty Schnitty Bang Bang, Ice Cream Truck, The Real Jerk Food and Famous Sandwich Truck

Pre-game: DJ, Airbrush Tattoos, Kids Zone, Face Painting, Inflatables

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter-time to enter.

Half-time: Auskick, Fan of the Match Cam

Post-match: Ball Giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Learn More 21:33

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Alberton Oval, 12.35pm ACST

LOVE LOCAL: Located right next to Alberton Train Station, stop over at The Pear Café for brunch before heading to the ground. After the match is done, and you haven't had enough footy yet, head to The Precinct at Alberton just around the corner from the ground for an early dinner and footy on TV.

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage Food Trucks

Pre-game: Kids Zone, Face Painters, Balloon and Bubble Artist, Non-Playing Player Signings, VR Station, Power Hair Station and more!

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-time: Kick and Catch with Junior Footy Clubs, Coach interview, giveaways

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Learn More 06:06

North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, 2.35pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: North Melbourne stars Ruby Tripodi and Mia King recommend Rosso for a coffee pre-match, otherwise Roasting Warehouse is also another one of Tripodi's favourites. You could always stop by Bread Club on the way to the game and grab yourself a pastry, too, a known favourite of everyone who heads to Arden St.

AT THE GAME:

Themed match: Royal Children's Hospital SuperClash, with 2025 Super Clash Ambassadors in charge of the coin toss and ball delivery.

Food and beverage: Tom's ice-cream, Mr Fresh Sandwiches, Road Show Coffee, Schnitty Schnitty Bang Bang Schnitzels, Papa's Pierogi Pizza, Stomping Ground Bar

Pre-game: Roo Squad Kids Zone, Membership and Merch Marquee, Inflatables, Love the Game Poster Giveaways and Badge Making, Toys for Gold Coin Donation

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-time: Royal Children’s Hospital Kids kick to kick (pending weather)

Three-quarter time: SuperClash Mascot Goal Kicking Challenge

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Learn More 00:50

Fremantle v Essendon at Fremantle Oval, 1.05pm AWST

LOVE LOCAL: Pre-game, grab a coffee from Coccolicco on High St, and Freo Brewery is just around the corner, right near South Mole Lighthouse for a drink and feed post-match.

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Ice Cream Truck, Hot Jam Donut Truck, Emily Taylor Dumpling’s, Sailing for Oranges Roast's, Burger’s and Chips Van, Load 'em Up Corn Chip Nacho Station, Pop Up Bar

Pre-game: Kids Zone, Airbrush Tattoos, Purple Hands Foundation Sensory Bags, Glitter Bar, Bracelet Making, Player Signings, DJ

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-time: Superkick

Post-match: Ball giveaways

Learn More 29:51

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 21

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Miss Sina is just around the corner on Illawarra Rd for a coffee and vegan pastry, but if that’s not your thing you can always walk one block up to Illi Hill for a pre-game brunch. The Henson Park hotel is also just around the corner, and perfect for an early pre-game lunch or a place to head to after the match.

AT THE GAME:

Themed match: Sydney Derby

Food and beverage: Food and beverage festival Area and keep an eye out for NAB Food and Beveage Voucher Giveaways!

Pre-game: Clappers, Inflatables, Fanship bracelets

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-time: Auskick

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Learn More 01:14

Melbourne v West Coast at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Start your day off with a nice walk along Casey Fields Lake or send the kids running through the play space and Village Green. Casey Fields is also located right in between Clyde and Cranbourne Central, so there's plenty of options on either side if you wanted a bite to eat before or after the game. Post-match, Kelly's Hotel is great for a pub feed to catch the day's remaining games on TV.

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Food Trucks, Inglewood Coffee, Slushie Van

Pre-game: Membership and Merch Stalls, Display Vehicles, Silent Disco, Inflatables

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarte-time to enter.

Half-time: Superkick

Post-match: Ball giveaways, player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Learn More 02:06

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Whitten Oval, 3.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Barkley Street is just around the corner with plenty to choose from, including Bar Josephine or the Plough Hotel. If you’re looking more for a quick coffee or lunch pre-game, there's also the Royal Footscray Coffee of Guji Highland Coffee Shop.

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Food and Beverage stalls

Curtain raiser: Western Bulldogs Term 3 AFLW All Girls Superkick Clinic – 1pm-2pm

Pre-game: Inflatables, Bulldogs Giveaways, Mascots, All 4 Paws Dog Rescue Petting, 'Bestie Bay and Bedazzling' with TikTok's Lexi Mary!

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-time: Interview with Lexi Mary

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca’s Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Learn More 15:15

St Kilda v Richmond at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Comma Food and Wine is just around the corner for a post-game feed or go ahead and split the G at Wilbury's alongside a three-cheese Parma. However, if a pre-game bite is more your thing, grab lunch at Uncle Panini's and Coffee, before they close at 2.30pm!

AT THE GAME:

Themed match: Spud's Game

Food and beverage: Linton St Café, Sanctum Bar, Linton Kiosk, Burger Truck, Taco Truck, Hotdog Van, Coffee Cart

Curtain raiser: Junior Clinic. 1.25pm – 2.25pm

Pre-game: Southside markets, facepainting, arts and crafts zone, inflatables, STK Poster giveaways, sensory space, caricature artist

Before the bounce: Spud's game two-minute delay with keynote speech from Chelsea Frawley

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-time: Non-playing player interview

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca’s Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Gold Coast v Adelaide at People First Stadium, 5.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Located just 15 minutes outside of Mermaid Water's or Surfers Paradise, there's tons of options for a pre-game or post-game feed, from Milkman’s Daughter to The Local Tavern for a weekend ending in live music.

AT THE GAME:

Themed match: PINK! The SUNS will be wearing their Pink guernsey in the AFLW for the first time.

Food and beverage: Venue catering, $2 Footy snacks and voucher offers

Pre-game: Facepainting, Carrara Jarjum (Indigenous Activities), Merch Shop, Street Musician, Sing-a-long cam, DJ

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-time: Auskick, DJ and Dance Cam

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview and Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!