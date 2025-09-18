The teams are in for round six's Saturday games plus Sunday squads

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Lauren Young and Keeley Skepper. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT'S LAUREN Young time.

After an ACL injury, and an ill-timed concussion last week, the mercurial young talent will make her AFLW debut for Port Adelaide in Saturday's match against Geelong. Jasmine Sowden has been omitted.

Following an impressive performance under duress last week, former Adelaide captain Chelsea Randall will miss the club's trip to the Gold Coast after entering concussion protocols during the week.

Caitlin Gould also comes out of the side due to a nasty broken wrist that required surgery, as does Grace Kelly (calf) while Brooke Smith, Lily Tarlinton, Hannah Ewings, Kayleigh Cronin, Rachelle Martin, and Christina Leuzzi have been named in the squad as potential replacements.

Daria Bannister will return from a hand injury, and Brooke Brown will come in for her first game of the season, providing a huge boost to the Bombers. New Zealand rugby convert Grace Brooker has also been named to debut. The club has opted for a conservative approach with dynamic small Georgia Gee after a neck concern in last week's loss to St Kilda.

Carlton will unveil a sixth debutant in as many weeks, as pick No.46 in last year's Telstra AFLW Draft Lou-Lou Field earns her first guernsey in the club's clash with reigning premier North Melbourne on Saturday. Field is a handy small defender who impressed throughout Carlton's VFLW season earlier this year.

Tessa Boyd returns for an injured Taylah Gatt for the Roos.

Aileen Gilroy will make her long-awaited return from a hamstring injury, ready to line up for her first game of 2025, as the Hawks also bring Jess Vukic into the side. Grace Baba and Elli Symonds have both been omitted.

Annabel Johnson will make her long-awaited West Coast debut more than a year after joining the club via trade from Geelong. Johnson suffered an ACL injury in her 2024 preseason, and reinjured her knee in this year's practice match, but will help bolster the Eagles' intercepting defender stocks as they prepare to face Melbourne on Sunday.

Young gun Lucia Painter will miss the trip while in concussion protocols, and ruck Liz McGrath is out with an ankle injury she picked up in last week's Western Derby.

Replacement Docker Poppy Stockwell, a small forward from South Fremantle, will also play her first game when Fremantle hosts Essendon on Saturday afternoon. She comes in for Amy Mulholland.

The Dogs have opted to manage first year forward Emma McDonald, while Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner has been included in the extended squad to potentially play her first game of the year.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Collingwood v Hawthorn at Victoria Park, 12.35pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: Alana Porter

Out: Grace Campbell (injured)

HAWTHORN

In: Aileen Gilroy, Jess Vukic

Out: Grace Baba (omitted), Elli Symonds (omitted)

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Alberton Oval, 12.35pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Lauren Young

Out: Jemima Sowden (omitted)

GEELONG

In: None

Out: None

North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, 2.35pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Tessa Boyd

Out: Tayla Gatt (injured)

CARLTON

In: Lou-Lou Field, Jess Good

Out: Maddison Torpey (omitted), Keeley Skepper (manged)

Fremantle v Essendon at Fremantle Oval, 1.05pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: Poppy Stockwell

Out: Amy Mulholland (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: Daria Bannister, Grace Brooker, Courtney Murphy, Brooke Brown

Out: Georgia Gee (injured), Amelie Gladman (omitted), Jess Verbrugge (injured), Sophie Strong (omitted)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: Ruby Sargent-Wilson, Caitlin Reid, Rebecca Privitelli, Sarah Steele-Park

Out: Julie O'Sullivan (ACL)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: Claire Ransom, Fleur Davies, Aliesha Newman

Out: None

Melbourne v West Coast at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: Tahlia Gillard, Sinead Goldrick, Alyssia Pisano

Out: None

WEST COAST

In: Annabel Johnson, Lucy Boyd, Sanne Bakker, Kayley Kavanagh, Belinda Smith

Out: Emma Swanson (suspension), Lucia Painter (injured)

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Whitten Oval, 3.05pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Sarah Poustie, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Louise Stephenson, Ellie Gavalas

Out: Emma McDonald (managed)

BRISBANE

In: Shanae Davison, Jacinta Baldwick, Rania Crozier, Dion Heslop, Claudia Wright

Out: Natalie Grider (injured), Ellie Hampson (injured)

St Kilda v Richmond at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: Ella Friend, Nicola Xenos, Natalie Plane

Out: None

RICHMOND

In: Grace Egan, Montana Beruldsen, Charli Wicksteed, Katelyn Cox, Lulu Beatty

Out: Emelia Yassir (suspension), Montana McKinnon (ACL)

Gold Coast v Adelaide at People First Stadium, 5.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: Jamie Stanton, Tayla Gregory, Taya Oliver

Out: None

ADELAIDE

In: Brooke Smith, Hannah Ewings, Lily Tarlinton, Christina Leuzzi, Kayleigh Cronin, Rachelle Martin

Out: Grace Kelly (injured), Chelsea Randall (concussion), Caitlin Gould (injured)