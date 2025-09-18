Sarah Black looks at why, after making finals in 2024, the Tigers are sitting winless on the bottom of the AFLW ladder

Ellie McKenzie leads players off after the AFLW Round three match between Richmond and Essendon at TIO Stadium, August 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND is winless and anchored at the bottom of the ladder.

The coach, Ryan Ferguson, is in his sixth season and just last week quietly signed a one-year contract extension.

The news was broken by AFL.com.au, and Richmond has still not published a press release nor published an article on its website or social media channels, a very curious turn of events when clubs normally trumpet such news from the rafters.

Kate Sheahan has held her role since 2017, when Richmond started preparing for its entry into first the VFLW and then AFLW. Her title has undergone various iterations over that period, and as of an alteration in April, has changed from "head of women's football" to "executive head of women's football".

Speaking after the team's fifth loss for the season, a 30-point defeat at the hands of Geelong – normally a 50/50 game with the sides matching up fairly evenly – Ferguson acknowledged the new contract, but moved along very quickly.

"I'm really appreciative of the support of the club. The fact is, we're just in the now. Up for a challenge, let's turn this thing around," Ferguson said.

"We can see it in patches, but nowhere near enough. What do we need to do, right here, right now, to turn it around?"

Richmond plays the somewhat patchy St Kilda this weekend. At the start of the season, this would have been pencilled in as a win, but now, the Saints go in as favourites.

After that, come three of the big four – Brisbane, Adelaide and North Melbourne.

Last year's wooden spooner Collingwood is no longer a gimmie win, Fremantle away is a tough ask, which leaves a final-round clash with the rebuilding Gold Coast as the Tigers' only viable shot at victory for the year.

Normally a side that bobs around the mid-rungs of the ladder, and made an elimination final last year, Richmond's slide has been dramatic.

Having made finals both last year and in season seven, 2022 (sandwiching a 10th-placed finish in 2023), the Tigers see Ferguson as their man, regardless of events this year.

It's unlikely that even an up-and-running Richmond would have knocked off a reinvigorated Sydney, boosted by the return of Chloe Molloy, but dropping games to the Western Bulldogs and Essendon were serious missed opportunities.

For the most part, the Tigers were able to pull off their chaotic, go-forward-at-all-costs game-style last year, aided by the bullocking Eilish Sheerin charging a path through the middle of the field.

But Sheerin crossed to reigning premier North Melbourne during the trade period, the deal getting done for pick No.18 in return for the two-time All-Australian.

Monique Conti is the side's star, but her incredible best-and-fairest winning streak of six from six is indicative of the clear gap between the classy midfielder and her teammates.

Monique Conti during the AFLW Round four match between Melbourne and Richmond at Casey Fields, September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

This year, the "third" midfielder has been a combination of second-year Isabel Bacon, an inconsistent and injury-hit Grace Egan (whose average touches have dropped from 18.8 to 12.0) and draftee Sierra Grieves.

Paige Scott has been trialled at centre bounces in recent weeks, and while they play in a similar bash-and-crash style to Sheerin, they have been unable to win the footy, with just three clearances for the season. It should be noted that recruit Scott is new to the team, and cohesion may come, but it has not worked so far in 2025.

Even stalwart Ellie McKenzie has been pulled out of the midfield at times in recent weeks, redeployed to half-back in an attempt to both provide drive from defence and get her hands on the ball.

While inside 50 numbers have remained steady, scoring has dropped right off, compounded by points against rising by a decent amount, leading to a cumulative turnaround of 31.3 points.

Skipper Katie Brennan has kicked just one goal from her four games (13 from 11 matches last year), while Caitlin Greiser is the only Tiger to have managed three goals this year (13 from 12 in 2024).

Katie Brennan is tackled during the AFLW Round one match between Sydney and Richmond at North Sydney Oval, August 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Key back Bec Miller sits equal-second in the club goalkicking count, with her two majors coming from a one-off half in attack against Sydney in round one.

The absence of Sarah Hosking with a long-term hamstring injury hasn't helped the pressure (or lack thereof) inside forward 50, and it means the ball is bouncing straight out of the attacking zone.

2024 2025 Points for 40.8 27.2 Inside 50s 33.7 33.8 Marks inside 50 7.2 5.2 Shots on goal 13.5 11.8 Tackles inside 50 14.6 9.0 Score efficiency % 40.1 34.9 Goal efficiency % 16.8 10.0 Goal accuracy % 42.0 28.8

Women's football is quicker in 2025. The stricter interpretation of holding the ball has led to a decrease in stoppages by an average of 33 per cent, year on year.

The ball is bouncing up and down the field with ease, and even free kicks are paid at a quicker rate.

The pace has exposed Richmond's structural-based defence, exacerbated by the Tigers’ inability to pull off their chaotic style and then lock the ball in attack.

Players have been struggling to set up in time, and a number of players – who work well as a system – have been exposed, either as being out of position, or struggling to nail their skills under pressure.

2024 2025 Points against 34.1 51.8 Inside 50s against 31.3 36.6 Marks inside 50 against 4.6 6.8 Score efficiency % against 39.5 52.5 Goal efficiency % against 14.9 19.7 Goal accuracy % against 37.8 37.5

Opposition teams are getting the ball inside 50 more easily than last year and are scoring at a much higher rate once there.

Once again, these numbers are before Richmond plays Brisbane, North Melbourne and Adelaide, all powerhouse sides.

"We are seeing patches, but patches are nowhere near enough, we don't want to be a patches team," Ferguson said post-match after the Cats loss.

"Our second half this week (against Geelong) and our second half last week (against Melbourne) looked different to the first halves. We got outworked in the first half – that's a challenge, and we've got to accept that challenge."