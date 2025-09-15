Montana McKinnon will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing her ACL

Montana McKinnon warms up ahead of the match between Melbourne and Richmond at Casey Fields in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MONTANA McKinnon has re-ruptured her ACL, the Richmond recruit managing just one and a half AFLW games before suffering the cruel blow.

McKinnon crossed from Adelaide to Punt Road ahead of last season, but tore her left ACL in a practice match.

She had a steady build up before making her Richmond debut last week, playing a handful of scrimmage matches.

The incident occurred in a ruck contest in the fourth term of the winless Tigers' 30-point loss to Geelong, clashing knees with counterpart Piper Dunlop.

Montana McKinnon left the ground following this incident. pic.twitter.com/SQBxbZeAIO — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) September 14, 2025

McKinnon had spoken to richmondfc.com.au just last week about the support she had received from the wider Tiger community, including the men's players undergoing a similar rehab.

"I remember the first week I came back to the club after surgery. Juddy (Clarke) came up to me and said, 'Look, I've been through this before. If you ever need anything, just give me a call'. They were all so great," she said.

"Even [when McKinnon was named for her return], Josh (Gibcus) was one of the first to message me when he had seen the team selection. It's built that really good connection. It's great to have that and support each other.

"We've now got 'Chucky' (Charley Ryan) and Zoe (Hargreaves) going through the same thing, and there's a few boys around, who I know are helping them as well."

Richmond head of women's football Kate Sheahan said McKinnon will receive the full support of the club.

"Montana has come into our program from Adelaide and brought so much with her character and energy. To see her suffer another serious injury like this is just so unfortunate," Sheahan said.

"She put in an enormous amount of work behind the scenes to get back on the park, and if anyone deserved a change of luck this season, it was her.

"We’ll give 'Monty' every bit of support she needs to overcome this setback. The entire club will be behind her as she works towards returning to the field again."