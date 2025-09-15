Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black, and Sophie Welsh chat about St Kilda's Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde season, how the Giants can change the narrative this year, the win Collingwood was building toward, and who you would rather be of the Swans or the Hawks

St Kilda players celebrate a win during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black, and Sophie Welsh chat about St Kilda's Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde season, how the Giants can change the narrative this year, the win Collingwood was building toward, and who you would rather be of the Swans or the Hawks.

EPISODE GUIDE

0:55 - St Kilda's inconsistent season

4:03 - The Giants' chance to change the narrative

7:21 - The win the Pies have been building toward

10:28 - Would you rather be the Swans or the Hawks?

