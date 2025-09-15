NORTH Melbourne's Ash Riddell has kept hold of her narrow lead at the top of the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, but Geelong star Georgie Prespakis is nipping at her heels after round five.
Riddell (34 disposals, four clearances) sits one vote clear of Prespakis after clocking up another seven votes against Brisbane on Sunday, while Prespakis earned nine votes for her 31-disposal, six-clearance outing against Richmond.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD
The pair are tearaway leaders nearing the midway point of the season, with West Coast young gun Ella Roberts seven votes behind in third place. Roberts was awarded eight votes for her performance against Fremantle.
Five players earned the maximum votes in round five, with Kangaroo Mia King, Collingwood's Brittany Bonnici, Melbourne's Kate Hore, Greater Western Sydney's Emily Pease and St Kilda's Jesse Wardlaw all earning 10 votes.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Collingwood v Sydney
10 Brittany Bonnici COLL
6 Kalinda Howarth COLL
5 Ashley Centra COLL
4 Laura Gardiner SYD
3 Imogen Barnett COLL
2 Lily-Rose Williamson COLL
-
1:21:50
-
11:17
-
04:10
-
03:57
-
05:25
-
00:37
-
00:29
-
00:51
-
00:28
-
00:29
-
00:41
-
01:57
Carlton v Gold Coast
9 Dayna Finn CARL
6 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
5 Harriet Cordner CARL
3 Mimi Hill CARL
3 Sophie McKay CARL
2 Lily Goss CARL
1 Claudia Whitfort GCFC
1 Breann Harrington CARL
-
1:23:06
-
11:53
-
03:24
-
04:19
-
06:00
-
01:28
-
00:32
-
00:46
-
00:41
-
00:39
-
00:42
-
01:39
-
02:45
Port Adelaide v Melbourne
10 Kate Hore MELB
8 Abbey Dowrick PORT
6 Indy Tahau PORT
2 Shineah Goody PORT
2 Tayla Harris MELB
1 Teagan Germech PORT
1 Eliza McNamara MELB
-
1:22:05
-
11:30
-
03:33
-
03:16
-
05:54
-
03:11
-
00:45
-
00:51
-
00:39
-
00:37
-
01:49
-
04:27
Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs
10 Emily Pease GWS
7 Georgia Garnett GWS
4 Rebecca Beeson GWS
3 Cambridge McCormick GWS
2 Madison Brazendale GWS
2 Elle Bennetts WB
1 Taylah Levy GWS
1 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS
-
1:23:02
-
11:57
-
06:38
-
01:50
-
01:14
-
05:44
-
00:42
-
00:42
-
00:46
-
00:42
-
00:38
-
00:33
-
02:03
-
02:44
Essendon v St Kilda
10 Jesse Wardlaw STK
6 Tyanna Smith STK
5 Ashleigh Richards STK
5 Jaimee Lambert STK
3 Serene Watson STK
1 Paige Trudgeon STK
-
1:21:02
-
11:34
-
05:54
-
07:41
-
05:35
-
02:03
-
00:32
-
00:33
-
00:42
-
00:43
-
02:11
Richmond v Geelong
9 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
9 Jacqueline Parry GEEL
4 Mikayla Bowen GEEL
3 Aishling Moloney GEEL
2 Julia Crockett-Grills GEEL
2 Monique Conti RICH
1 Claudia Gunjaca GEEL
-
1:24:25
-
11:36
-
05:22
-
03:06
-
05:42
-
00:32
-
00:33
-
00:47
-
00:33
-
00:39
-
00:38
-
02:38
-
03:24
Hawthorn v Adelaide
9 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
7 Anne Hatchard ADEL
6 Chelsea Biddell ADEL
5 Eloise Jones ADEL
2 Danielle Ponter ADEL
1 Sarah Goodwin ADEL
-
1:24:21
-
11:26
-
06:56
-
03:07
-
05:58
-
00:34
-
00:30
-
00:47
-
00:57
-
00:38
-
00:38
-
00:57
-
02:26
-
01:03
Brisbane v North Melbourne
10 Mia King NMFC
7 Ash Riddell NMFC
5 Jasmine Garner NMFC
3 Courtney Hodder BL
3 Blaithin Bogue NMFC
2 Ally Anderson BL
-
1:27:02
-
11:54
-
07:05
-
05:58
-
05:53
-
00:39
-
01:03
-
00:36
-
00:47
-
00:38
-
00:42
-
02:08
-
01:51
Fremantle v West Coast
9 Orlagh Lally FRE
8 Ella Roberts WCE
7 Kiara Bowers FRE
4 Aisling McCarthy FRE
1 Mim Strom FRE
1 Isabella Lewis WCE
-
1:19:05
-
11:30
-
06:05
-
05:13
-
06:05
-
00:46
-
00:29
-
00:39
-
00:38
-
00:47
-
02:30
-
01:37
-
02:26
LEADERBOARD
42 Ash Riddell NMFC
41 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
34 Ella Roberts WCE
32 Brittany Bonnici COLL
32 Tyla Hanks MELB
32 Kate Hore MELB
28 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
24 Monique Conti RICH
24 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
24 Chloe Molloy SYD
24 Eliza West HAW
23 Dayna Finn CARL
23 Jasmine Garner NMFC
22 Laura Gardiner SYD
21 Mia King NMFC
20 Kiara Bowers FRE
20 Tyanna Smith STK