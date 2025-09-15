The coaches' votes are in for round five of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

Georgie Prespakis in action during the match between Richmond and Geelong at Ikon Park in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne's Ash Riddell has kept hold of her narrow lead at the top of the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, but Geelong star Georgie Prespakis is nipping at her heels after round five.

Riddell (34 disposals, four clearances) sits one vote clear of Prespakis after clocking up another seven votes against Brisbane on Sunday, while Prespakis earned nine votes for her 31-disposal, six-clearance outing against Richmond.

The pair are tearaway leaders nearing the midway point of the season, with West Coast young gun Ella Roberts seven votes behind in third place. Roberts was awarded eight votes for her performance against Fremantle.

Five players earned the maximum votes in round five, with Kangaroo Mia King, Collingwood's Brittany Bonnici, Melbourne's Kate Hore, Greater Western Sydney's Emily Pease and St Kilda's Jesse Wardlaw all earning 10 votes.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Collingwood v Sydney

10 Brittany Bonnici COLL

6 Kalinda Howarth COLL

5 Ashley Centra COLL

4 Laura Gardiner SYD

3 Imogen Barnett COLL

2 Lily-Rose Williamson COLL

Carlton v Gold Coast

9 Dayna Finn CARL

6 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

5 Harriet Cordner CARL

3 Mimi Hill CARL

3 Sophie McKay CARL

2 Lily Goss CARL

1 Claudia Whitfort GCFC

1 Breann Harrington CARL

Port Adelaide v Melbourne

10 Kate Hore MELB

8 Abbey Dowrick PORT

6 Indy Tahau PORT

2 Shineah Goody PORT

2 Tayla Harris MELB

1 Teagan Germech PORT

1 Eliza McNamara MELB

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs

10 Emily Pease GWS

7 Georgia Garnett GWS

4 Rebecca Beeson GWS

3 Cambridge McCormick GWS

2 Madison Brazendale GWS

2 Elle Bennetts WB

1 Taylah Levy GWS

1 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS

Essendon v St Kilda

10 Jesse Wardlaw STK

6 Tyanna Smith STK

5 Ashleigh Richards STK

5 Jaimee Lambert STK

3 Serene Watson STK

1 Paige Trudgeon STK

Richmond v Geelong

9 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

9 Jacqueline Parry GEEL

4 Mikayla Bowen GEEL

3 Aishling Moloney GEEL

2 Julia Crockett-Grills GEEL

2 Monique Conti RICH

1 Claudia Gunjaca GEEL

Hawthorn v Adelaide

9 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

7 Anne Hatchard ADEL

6 Chelsea Biddell ADEL

5 Eloise Jones ADEL

2 Danielle Ponter ADEL

1 Sarah Goodwin ADEL

Brisbane v North Melbourne

10 Mia King NMFC

7 Ash Riddell NMFC

5 Jasmine Garner NMFC

3 Courtney Hodder BL

3 Blaithin Bogue NMFC

2 Ally Anderson BL

Fremantle v West Coast

9 Orlagh Lally FRE

8 Ella Roberts WCE

7 Kiara Bowers FRE

4 Aisling McCarthy FRE

1 Mim Strom FRE

1 Isabella Lewis WCE

LEADERBOARD

42 Ash Riddell NMFC

41 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

34 Ella Roberts WCE

32 Brittany Bonnici COLL

32 Tyla Hanks MELB

32 Kate Hore MELB

28 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

24 Monique Conti RICH

24 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

24 Chloe Molloy SYD

24 Eliza West HAW

23 Dayna Finn CARL

23 Jasmine Garner NMFC

22 Laura Gardiner SYD

21 Mia King NMFC

20 Kiara Bowers FRE

20 Tyanna Smith STK