The AFLW counterparts of the four preliminary finalists are preparing to support their men's sides in different ways

Collingwood players during their official team photo day on June 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH four AFL men's teams still alive this weekend, their AFLW counterparts have been making plans to support their clubmates however they can.

Collingwood will play its AFLW match against Hawthorn at 12.35pm AEST at Vic Park on Saturday, with its men's side suiting up for its preliminary final at 5.15pm AEST.

The club is encouraging fans to "do the double", with an easy four-stop train trip to be taken between Victoria Park and Jolimont stations.

A double pass to the sold-out preliminary final will also be given away at half-time of the AFLW game.

A large group of around 24 AFLW players – which includes several lifelong Pies fans – will also head across to the MCG after the conclusion of their game.

AFLW opponent Hawthorn plays its men's prelim the night prior to the women's clash, with a group of AFLW players heading along to the game to support the men.

Brisbane will be in Melbourne when its men's side takes to the field on Saturday, but has its captain's run at Mission Whitten Oval and subsequent meetings earlier that afternoon.

The players will watch the game together from their hotel.

Geelong's AFLW team will be in Adelaide while its men's team is playing on Friday night and are planning to watch the game together at the team hotel, ahead of its game against Port Adelaide the following day.