The Magpies and Lions have become preliminary final regulars and they meet again in a blockbuster at the MCG

Follow it LIVE: Collingwood v Brisbane from 5.15pm AEST

SUMMARY

The past two premiers meet again at the pointy end of the season, this time with a Grand Final spot on the line.

Collingwood and Brisbane have become preliminary final regulars as well as heavyweights of the competition. The Magpies have reached the penultimate week of the season for the third time in coach Craig McRae's four-year reign, while the Lions will play in their fourth consecutive preliminary final this week. But only one side can take the next step and continue to chase a second premiership in that stretch that would put them among the great teams of recent times.

The Magpies were building an ominous record against the Lions with four wins on the trot starting with their 2023 Grand Final triumph. Their most recent victory in round six this year turned into a rare thumping of the Lions, while the Pies were on the way to winning 14 of their first 16 matches. The wheels fell off from there to leave Collingwood clinging to a top-four spot but a resounding qualifying final win over Adelaide has allowed its core of evergreen veterans to refresh for the business end.

The Lions flipped the script on the Magpies when they met in the last month of the home and away season while the reigning premiers were responding to another heavy loss. It was a similar story for Brisbane last week as it bounced back from a lacklustre qualifying final performance against Geelong to stamp its authority on rival Gold Coast. Whether the Lions have another shot to fire remains to be seen but a side packed with finals experience has shown it can challenge the Pies.

Collingwood has some huge selection calls to make with high-flying defender Jeremy Howe nearing a return from a groin injury. Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill is aiming to prove his fitness but would be a risk after playing only one game since round 15, while the durable Brody Mihocek is also under an injury cloud but expected to be available. Brisbane got through its semi-final against Gold Coast unscathed but is still rueing the absence of dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale with a calf injury.

Where and when: MCG, Saturday September 20, 5.15pm AEST

Learn More 03:24

WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR?

Round 21: Brisbane 14.8 (92) defeated Collingwood 10.5 (65) at the MCG

Brisbane put an end to a worrying four-match losing streak against an undermanned Collingwood with a comfortable victory. The win was the Lions' fifth in a row at the traditional Grand Final venue, as well as their first over the Pies at the MCG since 2014. Emerging key forward Logan Morris booted a career-high six goals, while Lachie Neale (36 disposals and 12 clearances) and Josh Dunkley (31, nine) dominated in the engine room as the Lions tightened their grip on a top-four spot.

Round 6: Collingwood 16.9 (105) defeated Brisbane 7.11 (53) at the Gabba

Collingwood laid down a marker as it hammered Brisbane to end its rival's undefeated start to the season and claim top spot on the ladder from the same side. The Lions were coming off a five-day break but there was no real excuse for the way they were dismantled by the red-hot Pies. The Magpies restricted the reigning premiers' ball movement while Nick Daicos opened them up the other way with 38 touches, eight clearances and a goal. Dan McStay booted three majors against his former club, while the Lions managed what remained a season-low 37 inside 50s.

THE STATS THAT MATTER

Collingwood

The Magpies have built the most miserly defence in the League as they are ranked No.1 for average points against and No.4 for allowing their opponents the fewest marks inside 50 at only 9.8 a game. The backline is helped by the Pies' intense pressure and ferocious tackling across all parts of the field, as they are No.1 for average tackles (65.3) at the same time as letting in the second fewest inside 50s for the opposition at 48 a game. The Lions have different modes and speeds of playing but might have to leave their short kick-mark game at home to avoid playing right into the high-pressure Magpies' hands.

Brisbane

The Lions won't be able to fully cover the loss of Lachie Neale but showed against the Suns that their onball brigade runs deep enough to remain more than just competitive. Brisbane is ranked No.2 for average clearances (40.4) and clearance differential (+4.7) this year, and even without its influential co-captain could overpower Gold Coast 43-25 in their semi-final. Hugh McCluggage (10 clearances) and the Ashcroft brothers Will (eight) and Levi (five) helped set the tone against the Suns, and will be out to repeat the Lions' 51-34 clearance dominance over the Pies in their round 21 victory.

Hugh McCluggage during the Semi Final between Brisbane and Gold Coast at The Gabba, September 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR ...

Collingwood

Jordan De Goey has endured another injury-interrupted season while only playing 10 matches. But he now arrives at the business end with strong signs of being back to his best at the right time of year. The 29-year-old is a proven September specialist and gave a reminder of the impact he can have when the stakes rise with 26 disposals, six clearances and a goal in the win over the Crows. With another week off since then to fine-tune and work on his fitness, De Goey looms as the major front-half weapon that the Lions need to contain.



Jordan De Goey kicks the ball during Collingwood's qualifying final against Adelaide on September 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane

Josh Dunkley brings a blend of defence and attack that is made for finals and has already helped him be a key part of premiership success at each of his two clubs. The 28-year-old was on the frontline with 30 disposals and a goal while the Lions started their finals series on the back foot against the Cats, then played a typically selfless role against the Suns. Dunkley had 20 disposals but a huge 18 tackles as he helped restrict the Suns' formidable onballers and can expect another critical task against the Pies whether clamping down on Nick Daicos or Jordan De Goey.

Josh Dunkley during the Semi-Final between Brisbane and Gold Coast at The Gabba on September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PREDICTION

Collingwood staggered to the finish line of the home and away season and almost blew its double chance. But it has since made the most of the pre-finals bye to give its veterans time to freshen up and reset, then earn another week's break with a commanding win over Adelaide. Brisbane showed last year that it is able to navigate a finals series the hard way with great success, but with Lachie Neale missing as well as key pillars at either end, this might just be a bridge too far for the reigning premier. Collingwood by eight points.