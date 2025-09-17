The Crows have announced two more delistings

Harry Schoenberg is tackled by Oliver Florent during the match between Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has told midfielder Harry Schoenberg and ruck Kieran Strachan that they won't be offered new contracts for 2026.

Schoenberg, 24, played 62 games for the Crows over six years after being selected at pick No.24 in the 2019 draft.

He played just one senior match this season as the tactical substitute in the round 23 win over Collingwood.

"Across his six years at the club, Harry has always showcased a strong work ethic and been a popular figure among players and staff," list boss Justin Reid said.

"Whatever comes next, we wish Harry all the best for the future."

Strachan was moved to the inactive list in February due to a foot injury and was subsequently ruled out for the 2025 season.

The 30-year-old will remain at the Crows as a coach for the AFLW side.

"Kieran's selfless decision earlier this year to be placed on the inactive list should never be forgotten," Reid said.

Brodie Grundy and Kieran Strachan compete in the ruck during the R14 match between Sydney and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on June 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"It summed him up perfectly as a person, team-first and willing to do anything to help the side.

"We've loved having him for the past seven years and look forward to still seeing him around the club with the AFLW team."

Lachlan Murphy and Karl Gallagher were delisted on Tuesday, while Matt Crouch has retired.