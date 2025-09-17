Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Joel Amartey, Mitch Knevitt and Ned Reeves. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement.

SWANS TABLE 'PRE-AGENT' DEAL

SYDNEY is progressing in contract talks with pre-agent key forward Joel Amartey, as the club also weighs up its next steps in a potential blockbuster move for Carlton superstar Charlie Curnow.

Amartey is contracted for 2026, where he will become a free agent, but the Swans have tabled a new deal for the goalkicker and have had positive conversations around securing him to an extension before he enters next season.

Sydney has been keen to bolster its forward line even further and is among the sides chasing Curnow, who is determined to leave Carlton and has interest from Gold Coast and Geelong as well.

The Blues knocked back Curnow's trade request at his exit meeting earlier this month and have been adamant they will hold him to a deal that runs through until 2029, unless they can secure top-line talent in return.

But the Swans have been hoping to pair the dual Coleman Medal winner alongside Amartey and Logan McDonald in their attack, having progressed in contract talks with the 26-year-old recently despite a season plagued by a significant adductor injury.

Amartey had a breakout season last year, kicking a career-high 43 goals playing alongside McDonald and Will Hayward in a potent forward setup, but was restricted to just eight games in 2025 due to injury and suspension.

Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey during the Swans' Official Team Photo Day on January 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney is also bracing to lose young key forward Jack Buller, who is set to request a trade to Collingwood despite playing the final nine games of the season and kicking 11 goals. The Swans have also tabled him a two-year deal to stay. – Riley Beveridge

CAT SIGNS ON

MITCH Knevitt is staying at Geelong on a new contract for 2026, amid rival interest in the opportunity-starved midfielder.

The Western Bulldogs enquired about Knevitt after Neil Erasmus chose to re-sign with Fremantle earlier this month and have been in the market for another midfielder.

But Knevitt has opted to remain at Kardinia Park and continue to fight for a spot in Chris Scott's best 23.

The 22-year-old started the season in Cats' team after a standout summer, before a plantar fascia injury after Easter Monday sidelined him.

Mitch Knevitt kicks the ball during the match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After being stuck in the VFL for nine games, Knevitt was recalled late in the season for two of the final three home and away games but was dropped for the qualifying final.

The Grovedale product has played 21 games in the hoops since being selected at pick No.25 in the 2021 AFL Draft.

The Bulldogs re-signed Adam Treloar in recent days and have made signing a key defender a priority, but could still add another midfielder during the trade period. – Josh Gabelich

HAWK BIG MAN SET TO STAY

NED REEVES is expected to stay at Hawthorn and is heading towards a longer-term extension at the club.

Reeves is already signed until the end of next year, but the Hawks have had an offer in front of him in recent weeks to extend by multiple years beyond that.

The 26-year-old, who has played only one game this year after four last season, is expected to sign at the Hawks.

Ned Reeves in action during the VFL preliminary final between Footscray and Box Hill at Mission Whitten Oval on September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

His name has been floated in dispatches as being a possible part of any Zach Merrett deal as the Bombers potentially look for a Sam Draper ruck replacement but by signing on the Hawks would have control on him while he would also have the security of the longer deal.

Draper (Brisbane), Tom De Koning (St Kilda), Liam Reidy (Carlton) and Max Heath (Melbourne) are the rucks already on the move this off-season, while Rowan Marshall is also interested in a move to Geelong. – Callum Twomey

NEW DEAL FOR CROW

ADELAIDE has rewarded Hugh Bond with a two-year contract extension after the defender featured again late in the season.

Bond is now locked in with the Crows until the end of 2027.

The 20-year-old was squeezed out of Adelaide's 23 for the semi-final against Hawthorn, with Josh Rachele replacing him after Bond played in the qualifying final loss to Collingwood.

But the Horsham product showed enough across his third season in South Australia to land another deal.

Hugh Bond in action during the match between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bond made his debut in round 18 last year and played the final seven games of 2024, but was forced to bide his time in the SANFL this year.

Matthew Nicks recalled him to do a job on Dylan Moore in round 21, playing five straight games to build momentum into the pre-season. – Josh Gabelich

FROM SWAN TO GIANT?

DELISTED Sydney defender Robbie Fox is on the radar of Greater Western Sydney.

The Giants are exploring some experienced options and aren't expected to make a move until the delisted free agency window or even as late as the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Fox wasn't offered another contract by the Swans after being limited to just four VFL games this year due to injuries, with his most recent AFL appearance the 2024 Grand Final.

Robbie Fox during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The 31-year-old played 105 games under John Longmire after being plucked from Coburg and is keen to continue his AFL career.

Tasmania has also made an approach to lure him back to his home state to play VFL with the Devils next year if he doesn't land a lifeline in the AFL.

The Giants have been exploring a wide range of recycled players to add depth to the list. Fox is one of a number they are considering ahead of 2026. – Josh Gabelich

VFL PLAYERS STATE COMBINE UPGRADES

RICHMOND VFL prospect Harry Scott has won an invitation to test at the state Draft Combine next month, in a sure sign the midfielder is in the sights of AFL clubs.

Scott has moved from the wing to the midfield this season and caught the eye of clubs looking for another success story from the Tigers' VFL program.

The 20-year-old, 191cm prospect has averaged 21 disposals this season and had a strong second half of the year and will take part in the State Combine on Sunday, October 5.

He is one of two players to be added to the list of players to test at the State Combine, with Oakleigh Chargers tall Jai Leach also included after making his debut Coates Talent League debut late in the year.

The athletic 198cm prospect has jumped onto the radar of recruiters and will get to show his wares in front of them for the day of testing. – Callum Twomey

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 23: Harry Scott of the Tigers is tackled by Mackenzie Allen of the Giants during the 2025 VFL Second Wildcard Final between the Richmond Tigers and the GWS Giants at ETU Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Craig Dooley/AFL Photos)

CLUBS TARGET CAT

THE MAN behind Geelong's brilliant development program, Nigel Lappin, has become a target for rivals once again.

Carlton has recently come hard for Lappin to join its coaching division and head its development program, having had significant change to its coaching ranks since the end of the season.

Lappin decided to stay at the Cats, with Tasmania trying to do what other clubs have not been able to in attempting to lure him away from Geelong to be a part of their start-up coaching team.

These are not the first advances the understated Lappin has had and knocked back during his 17-year stint at the Cats, who will be on the search for a new assistant coach to replace outgoing assistant and new Melbourne senior coach Steven King.

Nigel Lappin during Geelong's training session at GMHBA Stadium on March 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Aaron Hamill, Aaron Greaves, Luke Power and Tom Lonergan have all left the Blues' coaching panel, with Power set to take up a role at the Western Bulldogs and Lonergan joining Geelong's recruiting team.

Collingwood's head of development Josh Fraser has been linked to the Blues. – Callum Twomey